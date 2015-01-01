पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काम शुरू:सिविल लाइन से तिली तक 293 निर्माण चिह्नित, दिए जाएंगे नोटिस

सागर2 घंटे पहले
  • मास्टर प्लान में 30 मीटर चौड़ी होना है सड़क

स्मार्ट सिटी द्वारा शहर में तैयार किए जा रहे 5 स्मार्ट कॉरिडोर में से सिविल लाइन से तिली तक का काम शुरू कर दिया है। पहले सड़क 20 मीटर चौड़ी बनाई जा रही थी, लेकिन विधायक शैलेंद्र जैन ने उसे मास्टर प्लान के अनुसार 30 मीटर मे बनाने के लिए कहा है।

चौड़ाई बढ़ने के साथ ही अब सड़क के दायरे में 293 ऐसे काबिज लोगों को चिह्नित किया गया है, जो सड़क निर्माण में आ रहे हैं। ऐसे सभी लोगों को निगम नोटिस जारी करेगा। सिविल लाइन से तिली चौराहे सड़क में तिली से तहसीली तक सड़क निर्माण के लिए 30 मीटर की जगह मिल रही है, लेकिन इसके आगे सिविल लाइन तक इसकी चौड़ाई कम हैं।

जिससे चौड़ी करने के लिए अब काबिज लोगों को हटाया जाएगा। फिलहाल नगर निगम को इस हिस्से के काबिज लोगों की सूची स्मार्ट सिटी ने सौंपी हैं। जिसके आधार पर निगम द्वारा नोटिस जारी किए जा रहे हैं।

