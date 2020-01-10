पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इनामी बदमाश:3 हजार का इनामी आराेपी पकड़ा

सागर13 घंटे पहले
नकवजनी के मामलाे में लंबे समय से फरार 3 हजार का इनामी बदमाश भालू उर्फ भगवानदास मटाेले काे माेतीनगर पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। वह स्वीपर काॅलोनी भगतसिहं वार्ड में नकवजनी वारदात कर फरार चल रहा था। उसके खिलाफ मोतीनगर एवं अन्य थाना क्षेत्र में भी कई आपराधिक मामले दर्ज है। माेतीनगर थाने का वह निगरानीशुदा बदमाश है।

