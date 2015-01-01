पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लाेक अदालत:सिंचाई विभाग के कर्मचारी की एक्सीडेंट में माैत पर परिजन काे 30 लाख मुअावजा

सागर3 घंटे पहले
लोक अदालत में समझौता कराते डीजे बीआर पाटिल
  • 1233 मामलाें में सुलह, 1 कराेड़ 17 लाख क्षतिपूर्ति

काेराेनाकाल की पहली नेशनल लोक अदालत में शनिवार काे 43 खंडपीठाें में 1233 प्रकरण राजीनामे से सुलझाए गए हैं। 11989 केस रखे गए थे। दरअसल, बूंदाबांदी की वजह से लाेग कम ही आए। जिससे 10 फीसदी मामलाें में ही सुनवाई हाे सकी। देवरी में सिंचाई विभाग के कर्मचारी की एक्सीडेंट में मौत के मामले में पत्नी व बच्चों काे 30 लाख की मुआवजा राशि मंजूर कराकर समझौता हुआ।

जानकारी के अनुसार तीतरपानी निवासी कमलेश गौड़ की ट्रक से टक्कर हाेने के कारण मौत हो गई थी। उनकी पत्नि व दो बेटियाें के सामने राेजी राेटी का संकट था।इस मामले में क्षतिपूर्ति के लिए देवरी न्यायालय केस लगाया था। लाेक अदालत में इंश्योरेंस कंपनी और पीड़ित के परिजन के बीच समझौता हाे गया।

रूठ कर मायके चली गई थी पत्नी, लाेक अदालत में फिर एक हुए दंपती

घर लेट आने पर पति-पत्नी में राेज झगड़ा हाे रहा था। पत्नी काे अपने पति पर शक था। 6 महीने पहले वह बच्चाें काे लेकर मायके चली गई। लाेकअदालत में यह मामला रखा गया। अधिवक्ता पवन नन्हाेरिया ने बताया कि तालचिरी निवासी नरेंद्र अहिरवार और सागर निवासी सावित्री दाेनाें पहली पेशी में ही एक हाे गए। जज एके गर्ग ने दाेनाें काे समझाइश दी।

जिस पर पति-पत्नी राजी खुशी से घर लाैट गए और सेल्फी ली। वहीं लोक अदालत में बिजली चाेरी के मामलाें में भी समझाैते हुए। काकागंज के एक युवक का कहना था कि उसने बिजली चाेरी नहीं की। किसी दूसरे ने तार डाला था। उनके नाम पर केस बन गया और 4 हजार का बिल भेज दिया। इसी तरह मढ़िया विट्ठल नगर निवासी मेहरून निशा काे 13 हजार रुपए का बिल थमाया गया था।

लाेक अदालत से दाेनाें पक्षाें काे लाभ: डीजे

नेशनल लोक अदालत का शुभारंभ करते हुए जिला व सत्र न्यायाधीश बीआर पाटिल ने कहा कि लोक अदालत के माध्यम से प्रकरणों के नि­राकरण में दोनों पक्षों लाभ मिलता। एक तरफ वादी को न्याय शुल्क की छूट मिलती है। वहीं प्रतिवादी को प्रकरण के व्यय वहन करने से मुक्ति मिल जाती है। आगे भी लाेक अदालत में ऐसे केसाें का सुलझाने की काेशिश रहेगी।

जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण की सचिव विधि सक्सेना ने बताया कि 239 न्यायालय में लंबित प्रकरण, 994-प्री-लिटिगेशन, 73- मोटर दुर्घटना के केसाें में निराकरण हुआ। इसके अलावा 1 करोड़ 17 लाख 70 हजार के अवार्ड पारित हुए। चैक बाउंस के 27, बिजली के 34, पारिवारिक विवाद के 25 और अपराधाें से संबंधित 46 प्रकरण रखे गए थे। इस अवसर पर सभी जज, अधिवक्ता संघ के पदाधिकारी व लाेक अभियाेजक माैजूद थे।

