कोविड अपडेट:असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर सहित 35 नए काेराेना संक्रमित, अब तक 3717 हुए संक्रमित

सागर2 घंटे पहले
  • माैसम बदलते ही जिले में फिर बढ़ने लगे काेराेना संक्रमित

मौसम में बदलाव के साथ ही काेराेना का संक्रमण फिर तेजी से बढ़ने लगा है। सामान्य लाेगाें के अलावा अब काेराेना मरीजाें की सेवा में जुटे डाॅक्टर और स्टाफ भी संक्रमित हाेने लगा है। बुधवार काे बीएमसी के डाॅक्टर दंपति सहित 35 नए संक्रमित सामने आए हैं। डाॅक्टराें में प्रोफेसर लैब में पदस्थ महिला डाॅक्टर सहित पैथाेलाॅजी विभाग में पदस्थ असिस्टेंड प्राेफेसर पाॅजिटिव हैं, वहीं उनका बच्ची की रिपाेर्ट निगेटिव आई है।

एंटीजन टेस्ट रिपाेर्ट के अनुसार बीते 24 घंटाें में 35 नए काेराेना संक्रमित निकले हैं। चाैंकाने वाली बात यह है कि वायराेलाॅजी लैब में पदस्थ काेई डाॅक्टर पहली दफा संक्रमित हुआ है। यहां पदस्त महिला डाॅक्टर व उनके पति व पैथाेलाॅजी विभाग में पदस्थ असिस्टेंट प्राेफेसर काे स्वास्थगत परेशानी हाेने के कारण काेराेना टेस्ट कराया गया था। इसमें डाॅक्टर दंपति की रिपाे‌र्ट पाॅजिटिव आ गई है। जबकि उनकी बेटी की रिपाेर्ट निगेटिव आई है।

चैकअप के बाद इन्हें हाेम आइसाेलेट किया गया है। उल्लेखनीय है कि करीब 15 दिन पहले ही वायराेलाॅजी लैब में पदस्थ दाे टेक्नीशियन भी संक्रमित निकले थे। मेडिकल काॅलेज में अभी तक पूर्व डीन से लेकर जेअर स्तर के एक दर्जन से अधिक डाॅक्टर व 20 से अधिक नर्सिंग स्टाफ व पैरामेडिकल पाॅजिटिव आ चुके हैं।

