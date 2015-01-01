पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Sagar
  • 36 New Positives, Including Two Lab Technicians Examining The Corona, The Number Of Infected Patients Reached 3600 In Sagar District

36 नए पॉजिटिव मिले:कोरोना की जांच करने वाले दो लैब तकनीशियन समेत 36 नए पॉजिटिव, सागर जिले में संक्रमित मरीजों का आंकड़ा 3600 पर पहुंचा

सागर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो

बुंदेलखंड मेडिकल कॉलेज की वायरोलॉजी लैब से शुक्रवार को 36 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की पुष्टि हुई है। इसमें बीएमसी की वायरोलॉजी लैब में कोरोना की जांच करने वाले दो लैब तकनीशियन शामिल हैं। इनमें एक महिला हैं।

पिछले 8 माह में यह पहली बार है जब वायरोलॉजी लैब का कोई कर्मचारी कोरोना संक्रमित हुआ हो। पॉजिटिव रिपोर्ट आने के बाद दोनों को होम आइसोलेट किया गया है और संपर्क में आने वाले लैब टेक्नीशियन की सूची बनाई जा रही है। 36 नए केस मिलाकर जिले में संक्रमित मरीजों का आंकड़ा 3600 पर पहुंच गया है।

शुक्रवार को सामने आई रिपोर्ट में घंसू मुंशी मस्जिद के पास रहने वाली 23 वर्षीय युवती, संत रविदास वार्ड निवासी 45 वर्षीय महिला, पंतनगर निवासी एक ही परिवार के 42 वर्षीय 21 वर्षीय युवक, अंकुर कॉलोनी से 65 वर्षीय महिला व 66 वर्षीय वृद्ध, यशोदा पैलेस से 38 वर्षीय युवती और 10 वर्षीय बालक, दीनदयाल मकरोनिया से 60 वर्षीय वृद्ध, गोपालगंज निवासी 34 वर्षीय युवती, बड़ा बाजार मोहन नगर से 28 वर्षीय और 23 वर्षीय युवती, एनजीओ 4 ब्लॉक पुलिस लाइन निवासी 7 वर्षीय बालिका, सदर निवासी 32 वर्षीय युवती, आर्मी अस्पताल से 36 वर्षीय युवक, 26 वर्षीय युवती और 6 वर्षीय बालक कोरोना पॉजिटिव निकले हैं।

वहीं इसके अलावा सदर बाजार से 70 वर्षीय वृद्ध, सदर कैंट से 29 वर्षीय युवक, बीओआरएल बीना से 79 वर्षीय वृद्ध महिला, मोती नगर क्षेत्र से 48 वर्षीय युवक, बाहुबली कॉलोनी निवासी 62 वर्षीय वृद्ध और विवेकानंद वार्ड निवासी 48 वर्षीय युवक कोरोना की चपेट में आए हैं। इन सभी को होम आइसोलेट किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें