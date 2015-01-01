पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना संक्रमण:निजी डॉक्टर सहित 40 नए पॉजिटिव मिले, आंकड़ा 4145 पहुंचा, 138 मौतें

सागरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • शनिवार को भी एक मौत, एंटीजन टेस्ट से एक, बाकी बीएमसी की वायरोलॉजी लैब से निकले

मकराेनिया में रहने वाली महिला डाॅक्टर सहित जिले से 40 नए काेराेना संक्रमित मरीज सामने आए हैं। इनमें करीब 15 संक्रमित केवल एक समाज विशेष से सामने आए हैं। दूसरी तरफ बीएमसी के काेविड आईसीयू में भर्ती एक बुजुर्ग मरीज की इलाज के दाैरान माैत हाे गई। जिले में अब तक कुल 4145 संक्रमित व 138 माैतें काेराेना संक्रमण से हाे चुकी हैं।

बीएमसी से मिली जानकारी अनुसार खुरई के अम्बेडकर वार्ड निवासी 74 साल के बुजुर्ग काे काेराेना संक्रमण के चलते बीएमसी रेफर किया गया था। करीब हफ्तेभर तक लगातार इलाज के बाद भी संक्रमण से मुक्ति नहीं मिल सकी। वहीं फैफड़ाें में गंभीर संक्रमण के चलते ऑक्सीजन लेवल लगातार घटता जा रहा था। शनिवार काे उन्हाेंने दम ताेड़ दिया। इधर शाम काे बीएमसी की वायराेलाॅजी लैब से जारी रिपाेर्ट में 40 नए काेराेना संक्रमित निकले हैं।

इनमें आरएसएस में महाकौशल प्रांत के प्रांत कार्यवाह सुनील देव, मकराेनिया के अंकुर काॅलाेनी निवासी 27 साल की महिला डाॅक्टर सहित संतकबीर वार्ड से 32 साल की महिला, काेतवाली राेड सागर से 22 साल की युवती, गुलाब बाबा मंदिर के पास से 38 साल की महिला, रामपुर वार्ड बताशा वाली गली से 44 साल के व्यक्ति, संतकबीर वार्ड से 25 साल के युवक, 52 साल के व्यक्ति।

इसी तरह रविशंकर वार्ड से 44 साल के व्यक्ति, कदम कुंआ नरयावली नाका वार्ड से 42 साल के व्यक्ति, अरिहंत विहार काॅलाेनी से 42 साल के व्यक्ति, लक्ष्मीपुरा वार्ड से 52 साल के व्यक्ति, तिली वार्ड से 55 साल के व्यक्ति, लक्ष्मीपुरा वार्ड से 60 साल की महिला, तिली वार्ड से 33 साल के व्यक्ति, श्रीराम काॅलाेनी से 61 साल, कृष्णगंज वार्ड से 62 साल, गाेपालगंज से 48 साल, 22 साल के व्यक्ति पाॅजिटिव अाए हैं। वहीं द्वारिका विहार से 70 साल की बुजुर्ग महिला, रेलवे काॅलाेनी से 54 साल की महिला, यादव काॅलाेनी से 41 साल की महिला की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव अाई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें