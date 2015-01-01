पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सार्थक दीपावली:44 युवतियों ने तैयार किए गोबर के 50 हजार दिए, पहली कमाई से रोशन हो गई दीपावली

सागरएक घंटा पहले
शहर की समाजसेवी संस्था ने युवतियों को आत्मनिर्भर बनाने के लिए दी थी ट्रेनिंग
आत्मनिर्भर भारत को बढ़ावा देने के लिए इस बार समाजसेवी संस्थाओं की मदद से शहर की 44 युवतियों ने मिलकर 50 हजार गोबर के दीये तैयार किए हैं। इसके लिए विचार संस्था द्वारा शहर की बस्तियों में रहने वाली जरूरतमंद युवतियों को चिंहित किया गया। उन्हें गोबर के दीये बनाने की ट्रेनिंग दी और इन दीपकों की खरीदी के लिए शहर की अन्य समाज सेवी संस्थाओं को प्रोत्साहित किया।

नतीजा एक माह के भीतर युवतियों ने बड़ी संख्या में दीपकों का निर्माण किया और अब ये दीये बाजार में उपलब्ध कराए गए हैं। 50 हजार दीपकों की बिक्री से युवतियों को 75 हजार रुपए तक का मुनाफा हुआ, जिससे इस बार उनके घर में दीपावली की रौनक और बढ़ गई।

गोबर में मिलाते हैं मिट्टी और लकड़ी का बुरादा ताकि दीपक न तो जले और न ही तेल बहे

विचार संस्था की आकांक्षा मलैया ने बताया िक गोबर के दीपक का नाम सुनते ही लोगों के मन में तेल बहने और दीपक जलने जैसे सवाल उठते हैं। लेकिन ऐसा नहीं है। यह दीये मिट्टी के बराबर ही हैं। इसके पीछे हमारी टीम की बड़ी रिसर्च है। गोबर के साथ हम मिट्टी, लकड़ी का बुरादा, गौर्गम और जिगत पाउडर मिलाते हैं, जिससे दीपक के जलने और तेल बहने जैसी संभावनाएं नहीं होती। वहीं पूजन में गोबर का महत्व ज्यादा होता है, इसलिए ऐसे दीपक बनाने का विचार मन में आया।

2.50 रुपए का एक दीपक, इस दीपावली 75 हजार का मुनाफा

आकांक्षा मलैया बताती हैं कि उन्होंने अपने प्रोजेक्ट को शहर की समाजसेवी संस्थाओं से सांझा किया। जिसमें कई संस्थाओं ने 2.50 रुपए प्रति दीपक के हिसाब से युवतियाें को एडवांस भुगतान तक कर दिया। इससे युवतियाें ने दीपक बनाने की सामग्री खरीदी और दीपक तैयार होते ही हाथों-हाथ बिक गए। इससे त्यौहार पर युवतियों को 75 हजार का मुनाफा हुआ। इन्हें सौरभ रांधेलिया, राजेश सिंघई, नितिन पटैरिया, कविता साहू आदि ने प्रोत्साहित किया।

