कोविड अपडेट:कैंट थाने के आरक्षक, बिजली कंपनी के कर्मचारी सहित 47 नए काेराेना पॉजिटिव

सागरएक घंटा पहले
47 नए काेराेना संक्रमित मरीज सामने आए
  • कोरोना बेलगाम, सागर जिले में काेराेना मरीजों की संख्या 4 हजार के निकट पहुंची

मंगलवार काे कैंट थाना में पदस्थ एक आरक्षक, सेना के तीन जवान, बिजली कंपनी के कर्मचारी सहित शहर के अलग-अलग इलाकों से 47 नए काेराेना संक्रमित मरीज सामने आए हैं। इनमें में अधिकांश काे हाेम आइसोलेट कराया जा रहा है। इनकाे मिलाकर जिले में काेराेना संक्रमिताें की संख्या 4 हजार के निकट पहुंच गई है।

माैसम में जैसे-जैसे ठंडक घुल रही है, वैसे-वैसे काेराेना वायरस का संक्रमण जिले में फिर फैलने लगा है। नवंबर के पहले हफ्ते से काेराेना मरीजाें की संख्या एकदम से बढ़ना शुरू हाे गई है। आगामी दिनाें में संक्रमण सितम्बर महीने की तरह फिर शहर काे जकड़ सकता है।

मंगलवार काे बीएमसी व एंटीजन टेस्ट रिपाेर्ट में 47 नए काेराेना पाॅजिटिव मरीज सामने आए हैं। वहीं बीएमसी के काेविड आईसीयू में दमाेह जिले के दाे संक्रमिताें की माैत हाे गई ताे सागर के दाे संदिग्ध मरीजाें ने भी दम ताेड़ दिया है। हालांकि देर रात तक इनकी रिपाेर्ट नहीं दी गई थी।

बीएमसी की वायराेलाॅजी लैब, कैजुअल्टी में एंटीजन टेस्ट व बाहर से आई काेराेना संक्रमिताें की रिपोर्ट में जाे 47 केस निकले हैं, उनमें कैंट थाना में पदस्थ 52 साल के प्रधान आरक्षक भी काेराेना संक्रमित निकले हैं। इसके बाद थाने के अन्य स्टाफ के संक्रमित हाेने की आशंका जताई जा रही।

स्टाफ की काेराेना जांच कराई जाएगी। इसी प्रकार एमपीईबी मकराेनिया में पदस्थ एक कर्मचारी की रिपाेर्ट भी पाॅजिटिव आई है। इन्हें होम आइसोलेट किया गया है। यहां भी अन्य कर्मचारियाें के टेस्ट बुधवार काे कराए जाएंगे। इसी प्रकार सेना से फिर तीन जवान पाॅजिटिव आए हैं। इनमें 45, 31 और 56 वर्ष के व्यक्ति शामिल है। सेना में अभी तक संक्रमिताें की संख्या तीन सैकड़ा से अधिक हाे चुकी है।

यहां से निकले संक्रमित, 40 साल से ऊपर से ज्यादा

बालक कॉॅम्प्लेक्स निवासी 58 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, पुलिस लाइन निवासी 32 वर्षीय महिला, विजय टॉकीज निवासी 60 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग, गोपालगंज से 29 वर्षीय महिला, नाखरे वाली गली गोपालगंज से 32 साल की महिला, गोपालगंज 52 वर्षीय महिला कोरोना पॉजिटिव आई हैं।

प्रकार प्रकार इतवारी टाैरी से 53 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, सिविल लाइन निवासी 40 वर्षीय युवक, शाहगढ़ से 25 साल का युवक, बंडा से 47 साल के व्यक्ति, कैंट सदर क्षेत्र से 52 साल, कटरा बाजार से 57 वर्षीय, वर्णी कॉलोनी से 50 वर्षीय महिला, गौर नगर से 45 साल के व्यक्ति, स्नेह नगर मकरोनिया निवासी 41 वर्षीय की काेराेना रिपोर्ट पाॅजिटिव आई है।

