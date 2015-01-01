पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:दीपावली के एक दिन पहले 47 नए केस, बीएमसी के दाेनाें काेविड आईसीयू फुल

सागरएक घंटा पहले
सांकेतिक फोटो
  • काेराेना से बीते 24 घंटे में तीन मरीजों की माैत, बढ़ रहा संक्रमण

काेराेना का संक्रमण तीसरे दाैर में फिर आउटब्रेक जैसी स्थिति में पहुंचता जा रहा है। बीते 24 घंटे में बीएमसी काेविड आईसीयू में तीन मरीजाें की माैत हाे गई। वहीं दूसरे दिन भी चार दर्जन के आसपास संक्रमित निकले हैंं। इधर काेविड अस्पताल में नई समस्या खड़ी हाे गई।

बीते दाे दिन से काेविड अस्पताल के दाेनाें आईसीयू भर गए हैं, नए गंभीर मरीजाें काे भर्ती करने के लिए परेशानी आने लगी है। जिले में अब तक काेराेना संक्रमिताें की संख्या 3812 हाे गई है। शुक्रवार को 47 नए केस सामाने आए। बुंदेलखंड मेडिकल कॉलेज के आईसीयू वार्ड में बीते 24 घंटे में 4 काेराेना संक्रमिताें की माैत हाे गई है। हालांकि इनमें से एक मरीज की रिपाेर्ट निगेटिव बताई जा रही है।

पूर्व में वे पाॅजिटिव थे, संक्रमण रिपाेर्ट ताे निगेटिव आ गई, लेकिन इलाज के दाैरान ही मृत्यु हाे गई। गोपालगंज यादव कॉलोनी निवासी 77 वर्षीय व्यक्ति को 6 नवंबर को बुंदेलखंड मेडिकल कॉलेज में गंभीर हालात में भर्ती कराया गया था। बीती दरम्यानी रात उन्हाेंने दम ताेड़ दिया। इसी प्रकार पुरव्याऊ टाैरी निवासी 77 साल के सेवानिवृत शासकीय कर्मचारी काे तीन दिन पहले भर्ती कराया गया था।

बीती रात करीब दाे बजे वे बाथरुम गए ताे वहीं फर्श पर गिर गए थे, स्टाफ ने उन्हें उठाकर पलंग पर पहुंचाया था, तीन दिन पहले वे चलते हुए अस्पताल आए थे, लेकिन गंभीर संक्रमण के कारण तड़के उनकी सांसे थम गईं। इसी प्रकार देवरी के तिलक वार्ड निवासी 80 साल की महिला काे बीते दिनाें काेराेना संक्रमित आने के बाद भर्ती कराया गया था। शुक्रवार काे उनकी इलाज के दाैरान माैत हाे गई।

इसके अलावा सुरखी के 85 साल के बुजुर्ग बताैर काेराेना पैसेंट के रुप में भर्ती कराए गए, इलाज के दाैरान संक्रमण ताे खत्म हाे गया, लेकिन अंदरुनी अंग डैमेज हाे गए थे, जिस कारण उनकी भी माैत हाे गई। हालांकि प्रशासन इनकी माैत काे काेराेना पाॅजिटिव मृतकाें की सूची में शामिल नहीं करेगा।

पांच जिलों के मरीज यहीं आ रहे हैं

बीएमसी में काेविड संक्रमित गंभीर मरीजाें काे भर्ती करने के लिए दाे आईसीयू बनाए गए हैं। इनमें पहले आईसीयू में 30 पलंग व दूसरे में 20 पलंग की क्षमता है। बीती राेज से दाेनाें आईसीयू के पलंग पूरी तरह भर गए हैं। सागर जिले सहित संभाग से आने वाले गंभीर व संक्रमिताें काे जैसे-तैसे भर्ती किया जा रहा है। यहां पर सागर सहित संभाग के पांचाें जिलाें से काेराेना के गंभीर मरीज रैफर हाेकर आ रहे हैं। इसके पहले भी आईसीयू वार्ड फुल हो चुका है।

