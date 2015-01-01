पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जेल:रेडियम कटर से हमले के मामले में फरार 6 आराेपियाें काे जेल

सागर4 घंटे पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो

मोतीनगर पुलिस ने रेडियम कटर व अन्य धारदार हथियार से हमला कर हत्या के प्रयास के 6 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार जेल भेजा है। इनमें चार इनामी हैं। माेतीनगर थाना प्रभारी सतीश सिंह ने बताया कि घटना 12 सितंबर 2020 की है।

मुन्ना पिता लक्ष्मण साहू निवासी विवेकानंद वार्ड ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई थी कि अब्बू उर्फ योगेन्द्र दुबे, प्रदीप यादव, प्रहलाद पटेल, मनोज कलारी (विश्वकर्मा)ने मुन्ना साहू, माया साहू व मंयक साहू के साथ चाकू, लोहे की राड एवं रेडियम कटर से हमला किया और फरार हाे गए।

आराेपियाें की गिरफ्तारी पर 1000 रुपए का नगद इनाम रखा था। पुलिस ने आरोपी अब्बू उर्फ योगेन्द्र दुबे पिता उमाशंकर दुबे निवासी केशवगंज वार्ड, प्रदीप यादव पिता द्वारिका प्रसाद यादव निवासी सूबेदार वार्ड सागर, प्रहलाद पिता नवल किशोर पटेल निवासी रविशंकर वार्ड, मनोज विश्वकर्मा निवासी मुंडी टाेरी को गिरफ्तार कर न्यायालय में पेश किया। यहां से आराेपियाें काे जेल भेज दिया गया है।

आरोपीगण को जेल दाखिल किया गया है। इसी तरह एक अन्य घटना में मनीष पिता सुंदरलाल रजक निवासी ग्यादीन तिराहा विवेकानंद वार्ड काे रिपोर्ट लिखाई थी कि रम्मू उर्फ रामदास धानक व दिलीप धानक द्वारा एक साथ मिलकर जान से मारने की नियत से रेडियम कटर से मारपीट किया। पुलिस ने दाेनाें काे गिरफ्तार किया है।

