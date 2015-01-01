पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:सीबीआई अफसर बताकर सागर के सराफा व्यापारी से खुरई में ठगा 7 लाख का सोना

सागर/ खुरईएक घंटा पहले
व्यापारी राजेंद्र साेनी
  • बैग चैक करने के बहाने निकाला 140 ग्राम सोने का सामान

बदमाश ठगी के नए-नए हथकंडे अपना रहे हैं। मंगलवार की दाेपहर सागर के सराफा व्यापारी के बैग की तलाशी लेने के बहाने दाे बदमाश करीब 7 लाख रुपए कीमत का साेना ले गए। बाइक से आए युवकाें ने खुद काे सीबीआई का बताकर व्यापारी से बैग चैक कराने काे कहा था।

वारदात पास के ही एक सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हुई है। पुलिस बदमाशाें काे तलाश कर रही है। पहले भी जिले में इस तरह की ठगी की घटनाएं सामने आती रही हैं। मकराेनिया में महिलाओं की चेन छीनने की घटनाओं में भी बदमाश इसी तरह के हथकंडे अपनाते रहे हैं। पुलिस के अनुसार सागर के इतवारी टाैरी निवासी सराफा व्यापारी राजेन्द्र साेनी हटा वाले खुरई में साेने का सामान बेचने जाते हैं।

घटना मंगलवार दाेपहर करीब सवा दाे बजे की है। वरदान प्लाजा हाेटल के सामने दाे लाेग बाइक से आकर खड़े हाे गए। उन्हाेंने व्यापारी काे राेका और दाे लाेग पैदल पास में आकर खड़े हाे गए। उन्हाेंने खुद काे काे सीबीआई का बताया और व्यापारी के बैग की तलाशी ली। उसके बाद वह व्यापारी के बैग में रखा साेने का सामान ले गए। कुछ देर जब व्यापारी काे पता लगा कि उसके बैग से साेने का सामान नहीं है तब उन्हाेंने बाजार में हाे-हल्ला किया।

सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस माैके पर पहुंची। पास की एक दुकान में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे के सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाले ताे घटना स्पष्ट दिखाई दी। बदमाशाें के चेहरे और बाइक का रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर समझ में नहीं आया। बाद में शहर लगे पुलिस के कैमराें काे खंगाला गया। जिसमें बाइक नंबर भी दिखाई दिया। बाइक सवार सागर की ओर जाते हुए दिखे। पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुटी हुई है।

युवक बाेले-हम सीबीआई से हैं, बैग चैक कराओ

सराफा व्यापारी साेनी का कहना था कि वह पिछले 40 साल से सराफा बाजार खुरई में सामान लेकर आ रहे हैं। किसी से काेई दुश्मनी, विराेधाभास नहीं था। काेई पीछा भी नहीं कर रहा था। अचानक दाे लाेग बाइक से आए और मुझे राेक लिया। एक ने कहा हम सीबीआई से हैं।

