हाइवे पर पलटी बस:नेशनल हाइवे 86 सागर-विदिशा मार्ग पर बस पलटी 7 यात्री घायल

सागर/राहतगढ़एक घंटा पहले
राहतगढ़ में नेशनल हाइवे पर पलटी बस

नेशनल हाईवे 86 सागर विदिशा मार्ग पर ग्राम बहादुरपुर के पास शुक्रवार की सुबह एक यात्री बस पलट जाने से करीब सात लोग घायल हो गए।

जानकारी अनुसार इंडियन ट्रैवल्स की बस क्रमांक यूपी 73 ए 8111 यात्रियों को लेकर प्रतापगढ़ उत्तरप्रदेश से सूरत गुजरात जा रही थी तभी ग्राम बहादुरपुर के पास अनियंत्रित होकर पेड़ से टकराकर पलट गई। जिसमें सात लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए और कुछ लोगों को मामूली चोटें आई।

घटना की जानकारी मिलने पर ग्यारसपुर व त्योंदा से 108 एंबुलेंस मौके पर पहुंची जिसमें ईएमटी गजेंद्र कुर्मी अर्जुनसिंह एवं पायलट सत्येंद्र राजपूत राजेंद्र कुशवाहा घायलों को राहतगढ़ सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र लेकर आए, जहां से सभी घायलों मे रिजवान कुरैशी, शकील कुरैशी, ताहिरा बेगम, रेहान, लालबहादुर, सलीम नारायण आदि को जिला चिकित्सालय रेफर किया गया। इस संबंध में राहतगढ़ पुलिस ने बताया कि आरोपी वाहन चालक के विरुद्ध धारा 279, 337 के तहत मामला दर्ज कर जांच में लिया।

