सुरखी में चौथी बार गोविंद:7 साल पहले राजपूत ने 141 वोट से सबसे छोटी हार सही, अब उसी पारुल को हराकर सबसे बड़ी जीत दर्ज कर दी

सागरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जीत के बाद गाेविंद जब किला कोठी पहुंचे तो समर्थकों ने भव्य स्वागत किया

सुरखी विधानसभा उपचुनाव के नतीजे मंगलवार देरशाम घोषित हुए। विधानसभा चुनाव के बाद उपचुनाव में भी लगातार दूसरी बार गोविंद सिंह राजपूत ने अपनी जीत बरकरार रखी। अंतर सिर्फ इतना था िक इस बार वे भाजपा के प्रत्याशी थे। गोविंद ने सुरखी विधानसभा चुनाव के इतिहास में रिकॉर्ड 40991 मतों से जीत दर्ज की है। जबकि 2018 में वे 21418 मतों से जीते थे। गोविंद के भाजपा में आने के बाद पार्टी का वोट प्रतिशत 40.8 से बढ़कर सीधा 61.04% पर पहुंच गया है।

भाजपा के वोट बैंक में 20.24% का इजाफा हुआ। वहीं कांग्रेस का वोट बैंक 55.5% से घटकर सीधा 34.2% पर पहुंच गया। इससे कांग्रेस को 21.3% वोटों का नुकसान हुआ। यानी गोविंद के पार्टी बदलने के साथ सुरखी विधानसभा के 20.24% मतदाता भी कांग्रेस से भाजपा में शिफ्ट हो गए हैं। जबकि 1.06% वोट अन्य प्रत्याशियों में बंट गए। मतगणना की शुरुआत से ही कांग्रेस के गढ़ रहे राहतगढ़ में भाजपा ने 3092 वोटों की बढ़त बना ली थी।

टर्निंग पाइंट: राहतगढ़ से गोविंद को मिली राहत

पहले ही राउंड की मतगणना में भाजपा प्रत्याशी को 3093 मतों से बढ़त मिल गई। 6 राउंड की गिनती के बाद यह बढ़त 8224 हो गई। राहतगढ़ और आसपास का यह क्षेत्र कांग्रेस का गढ़ माना जाता है। गोविंद सिंह राजपूत बतौर कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी पूर्व में हुए चुनावों में यहां से 7000 तक की लीड लेकर चलते थे। भाजपा संगठन और प्रत्याशी राजपूत को भी यहीं से अंदेशा था कि शुरुआत में कुछ वोट कम मिल सकती हैं, लेकिन यहां उल्टा हुआ। वे यहां की 84 में से 67 (79.76%) पोलिंग जीते, वह भी बड़े अंतर से। यहीं से उनकी जीत का अंतर का लगातार बढ़ता गया।

  • दैनिक भास्कर ने चुनाव परिणाम के बाद विजयी प्रत्याशी से अपने क्षेत्र के विकास के लिए संकल्प पत्र लिखवाया जिसमें उन्होंने बताया कि उनकी प्राथमिकता के काम कौन-कौन से हैं और वे इन कामों को पूरा करवाने के लिए किस तरह प्रयास करेंगे और इन कामों को अंजाम तक पहुंचाएंगे।

मैं संकल्प लेता हूं कि...

प्रिय मतदाताओ, मैं आपके सुरखी विधानसभा से विजयी प्रत्याशी गोविंद सिंह राजपूत संकल्प लेता हूं कि आपने मेरे प्रति जो भरोसा जताया है उसे मैं कदापि नहीं टूटने दूंगा। मैं सबसे पहले क्षेत्र के विकास के लिए इन कामों को प्राथमिकता के आधार पर कराने जी जान से जुटने का वचन देता हूं।

1. पानी : हर गांव में घर-घर पानी पहुंचाने का काम करूंगा। इसकी शुरुआत भी हो चुकी है। एक भी गांव क्षेत्र में ऐसा नहीं रहेगा जिसमें घर-घर पानी न पहुंचे। 2. सिंचाई : किसानों कि आय में वृद्धि के लिए विभिन्न सिंचाई योजनाओं को शुरू कराऊंगा। जेरा मध्यम सिंचाई परियोजना का काम तेजी से चलेगा। 3. स्वास्थ्य : लोगों को शासकीय अस्पतालों में इलाज सुलभता से मिल सके इसकी पूरी मॉनिटरिंग की जाएगी। चिकित्सकों और स्टाफ की जहां भी कमी है उसे पूरा किया जाएगा नए अस्पतालों का विस्तार करूंगा। 4. शिक्षा और मूलभूत सुविधाएं : जैसीनगर में कॉलेज की शुरुआत होगी। चाहे स्कूल शिक्षा हो या उच्च शिक्षा उसकी बेहतरी के लिए काम होंगे। स्कूलों का उन्नयन और विस्तार कराऊंगा। सड़क, बिजली सहित अन्य मूलभूत सुविधाओं को भी जरूरत के अनुसार पूरा किया जाएगा।

-गोविंद सिंह राजपूत

