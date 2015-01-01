पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Sagar
  • 70 Thousand Stolen From The Donation Box Of Jain Temple In Jaisinagar, Took Advantage Of The Darkness And Darkness And Entered

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वारदात:जैसीनगर में जैन मंदिर की दानपेटी से 70 हजार चोरी, शाेर और अंधेरे का फायदा उठाकर घुसे थे चाेर

सागर/जैसीनगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बरात के डीजे के शाेर और अंधेरे का फायदा उठाकर घुसे थे चाेर

जैसीनगर के जैन मंदिर से चाेर दानपेटी का ताला ताेड़कर 70 हजार रुपए नकदी ले गए। गनीमत रही कि चाेर छत्र और आभूषण नहीं ले जा पाए। जानकारी के अनुसार जिस समय चाेर मंदिर में घुसे थे, तब बारिश के कारण बिजली गुल थी और बराताें के डीजे का शाेर था। पुलिस की गश्त भी थी। बदमाशाें ने शाेर और अंधेरे का फायदा उठाकर मंदिर में हाथ साफ कर दिया।

जैसीनगर चौक बाजार से करीब 100 मीटर की दूरी पर बीच के जैन मंदिर के मुख्य द्वार का ताला तोड़कर चाेर अंदर घुसे थे। मंदिर के अंदर रखी दानपेटी का ताला लोहे की रॉड से तोड़कर उसमें रखी नकदी ले गए। शनिवार सुबह चक्रेश जैन मंदिर के दर्शन करने पहुंचे, तब उन्हें मंदिर का ताला टूटा मिला। उन्हाेंने समाज के लाेगाें काे सूचना दी अाैर 100 डायल काे काॅल किया। मंदिर चाेरी की सूचना मिलते ही एडिशनल एसपी विक्रम सिंह, राहतगढ़ एसडीओपी अजय सगर एफएसएल टीम के साथ माैके पर पहुंचे।

पूरे फिंगर प्रिंट लेकर जांच शुरू की मंदिर के सेवक राजेश जैन ने समाज के लोगों के साथ जाकर थाने में जाकर रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई। पुलिस ने चोरों के खिलाफ धारा 457, 380 के तहत केस दर्ज किया है। एडिशनल एसपी ने बताया कि मंदिर में रखी भगवान की मूर्तियां व छत्र सही सलामत है। चाेराें की तलाश चल रही है। अासपास के सीसीटीवी फुटेज देखे जा रहे हैं। समाज के लोगो ने मांग की है कि चाेर जल्द पकड़े जाएं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें