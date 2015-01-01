पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खजुराहो में देर रात हादसा:पेड़ से टकराकर तेज रफ्तार कार कुएं में गिरी, तीन की मौत

सागर26 मिनट पहले
हादसे के बाद गड्‌ढे में से कार को क्रेन की मदद से निकाला गया।
  • खजुराहो-बैनीगंज मार्ग पर फार्म हाउस से पार्टी करके देर रात वापस घर लौट रहे थे कार सवार युवक

खजुराहो थाना क्षेत्र के बैनीगंज मार्ग पर पाठक कॉलोनी के पास रविवार-सोमवार की दरम्यानी रात तेज रफ्तार कार पेड़ से टकराने के बाद पुराने कुएं में जा गिरी। हादसे में कार सवार 3 युवकों की मौत हो गई। ट्रैवल एजेंसी संचालक भूपेंद्र सिंह उर्फ सीपू राजा का खजुराहो-बैनीगंज मार्ग पर फार्म हाउस है। सीपू राजा अपने मित्र पर्यटन व्यवसायी जुझार सिंह और फर्नीचर दुकान संचालक भोलू राजा को साथ लेकर कार क्रमांक एमपी 16 टी 1959 से फार्म हाउस गए थे। रात करीब 1 से 2 बजे के आसपास यह लोग कार में सवार होकर खजुराहो वापस आ रहे थे। खजुराहो-बैनीगंज मार्ग पर पाठक कॉलोनी के पास मोड़ पर कार तेज रफ्तार होने के कारण शीशम के पेड़ से टकरा गई। तेज रफ्तार के कारण कार पेड़ को तोड़ते हुए रोड किनारे स्थित बिना मुंडेर के पुराने कुएं में गिर गई। शीशम का पेड़ भी गिर कर कुएं में लटक गया। तीनों युवक कार सहित पानी में डूब गए और कार के अंदर ही उनकी मौत हो गई।

सुबह परिजन ढूंढ़ने निकले तब चला पता जब तीनों दोस्त पूरी रात घर नहीं पहुंचे, तो सोमवार सुबह परिजन उन्हें ढूंढ़ने के लिए निकले। इधर, सुबह करीब 6 बजे ग्रामीणों ने रोड किनारे लगा पेड़ गिरकर कुएं में झुका देखा। मार्ग पर कार के मडगार्ड और अन्य टुकड़े पड़े देखे। कुएं में झांक कर देखा, तो कार उसमें गिरी हुई थी। इस पर ग्रामीणों ने थाना पुलिस को सूचना दी। सूचना पर थाना प्रभारी खजुराहो संदीप खरे, एसआई विधु विश्वास घटना स्थल पर पहुंचे। वहीं, एसडीओपी मनमोहन सिंह बघेल भी पहुंच गए। जेसीबी और क्रेन मशीन की मदद से कार को कुएं से बाहर निकाला गया। पुलिस ने तीनों शवों को पंचनामा कार्रवाई के बाद पीएम के लिए राजनगर अस्पताल भेजा।

पार्टी करके घर वापस लौट रहे थे तीनों मित्र
खजुराहो थाना प्रभारी संदीप खरे ने बताया कि तीनों युवकों ने फार्म हाउस में शराब पार्टी की। इसके बाद रात में वह वापस आए, तीनों अत्यधिक नशे की हालत में थे। एक हल्के से मोड़ के पास कार अनियंत्रित होकर पेड़ से टकराई। फिर पेड़ सहित कुएं में गिर गई। सुबह जानकारी मिली, तो पहुंच कार व मृतकों को निकाला।

ग्रामीणों को मिली थी कुएं में कुछ गिरने की आहट
घटना स्थल के आसपास रहने वाले कुछ ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि हम लोग सो रहे थे, तभी आधी रात में तेज आवाज आई। ऐसा लगा कि कुएं में कुछ भारी चीज गिरी है, लेकिन ठंड में नींद के कारण गौर नहीं किया। सुबह जब देखा तो कुएं में कार पड़ी थी।

हादसे में गमगीन हुई पर्यटन नगरी
हादसे में 3 लोगों की एक साथ मौत होने पर खजुराहो का माहौल गमगीन हो गया। दोपहर शवों का पीएम होने के बाद सीपू राजा और जुझार सिंह का अंतिम संस्कार खजुराहो में ही अपार जनसमुदाय के बीच किया गया। इस दौरान हर आंख में आंसू थे। वहीं भोलू राजा का शव उनके ग्रह ग्राम बगौता छतरपुर ले जाया गया। जहां उसका अंतिम संस्कार किया गया।

