पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कबाड़ गोदाम में लगी आग:तार जलाने के बाद निकली चिंगारी से भड़की आग ; विजय टॉकीज की घटना

सागर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
विजय टॉकीज रोड पर लगी कबाड़ के गोदाम में आग।
  • निगम के फायर अमले ने मकान में फंसे 12 लोगों को सुरक्षित निकाला

शहर के विजय टॉकीज रोड पर मंगलवार की सुबह तार जलाने के बाद निकली चिंगारी से कबाड़ के गोदाम में आग लग गई। आग ने जल्द ही वीभत्स रूप ले लिया। नगर निगम के फायर अमले ने करीब ढाई घंटे की मशक्कत और 15 लॉरी पानी से आग पर काबू पाया। घटना में गोदाम में रखा कबाड़ जलकर खाक हो गया।

इस दौरान आग के बीच मकान में फंसे एक परिवार के 12 सदस्यों को सुरक्षित बाहर भी निकाला गया। फायर अधिकारी सईद उद्दीन कुरैशी ने बताया कि सुबह करीब 9.45 बजे विजय टॉकीज रोड पर कबाड़ गोदाम में आग लगने की सूचना मिली थी। करीब 10 मिनट में फायर लॉरी सहित अमला मौके पर पहुंच गया। कुछ ही देर में आग ने वीभत्स रूप ले लिया।

12 फायर लॉरी पानी डालने के बाद सुबह करीब 11 बजे आग शांत हुई। इस दौरान आग में फंसे गोदाम मालिक राहुल, रोहित और गणेश पटेल के परिवार के 12 सदस्यों को सुरक्षित भी निकाला गया है।

फायर ब्रिगेड में 10 लॉरी पानी करना पड़ा रिफिल

अमला मौके से निकलने की तैयारी कर रहा था। इसी दौरान एक बार फिर आग धधक उठी। तुरंत तीन लॉरी पानी और मंगाया गया। मौके पर लगातार आग बुझाने के काम में लगी रही फायर ब्रिगेड में लॉरी के पानी को रिफिल किया गया और आग बुझाने का काम चलता रहा। सईद के अनुसार रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन के दौरान करीब 10 लॉरी पानी की रिफिलिंग की गई है।

दोपहर करीब 12 बजे आग पर पूरी तरह से काबू पाया जा सका। स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि गोदाम मालिक राहुल, रोहित और गणेश पटेल कबाड़ में आने वाले खराब बिजली के पीवीसी तारों को रोज जलाकर इनमें से तार निकालता था। सोमवार की रात में भी तार जलाए गए थे। इन्हीं में चिंगारी रह गई होगी, जो सुबह हवा में उड़कर गोदाम की तरफ चली गई होगी। चूंकि गोदाम में रद्दी पेपर, कार्टून, कांच की बोतल, टूटे फ्रिज के हिस्से तथा अन्य कबाड़ भरा था। इससे आग लग गई होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें