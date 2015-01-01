पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Sagar
  • A Minor Boy Was Doing Love Marriage To A Grown Girl, Police Took The Groom Out Of The Pavilion

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बाल विवाह रुकवाया:बालिग लड़की से नाबालिग लड़का कर रहा था प्रेम विवाह, दूल्हे को मंडप से उठा ले गई पुलिस

सागरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दूल्हे को मंडप से उठा ले गई पुलिस

पुलिस की विशेष इकाई व चाइल्ड लाइन की टीम ने शनिवार शाम क्षेत्र के भगत सिंह वार्ड में एक बाल विवाह रुकवाया। जिसमें बालिग लड़की, नाबालिग लड़के के साथ प्रेम विवाह रचा रही थी। टीम के मौके पर पहुंचने के बाद भी लड़की शादी करने की जिद नहीं छोड़ रही थी। तो टीम को मजबूरी में दू्ल्हे को मंडप से उठाकर थाना लाना पड़ा। इसके बाद वहां समझाइश देकर लड़के को माता-पिता के सुपुर्द किया।

लड़का सोनी और लड़की रैकवार समाज की है। पुलिस की विशेष किशोर इकाई टीम की प्रभारी ज्योति तिवारी ने बताया कि हमें भगत सिंह वार्ड में बाल विवाह होने की सूचना मिली थी। मौके पर पहुंच कर देखा तो लड़का नाबालिग था। दोनों के दस्तावेज चैक किए गए। जिनमें दुल्हन की उम्र विवाह के लिए 18 वर्ष पूरी थी, लेकिन दूल्हे की उम्र 21 वर्ष नहीं थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें