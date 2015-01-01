पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सागर में जताया विरोध:छत्तीसगढ़ में छात्रा से दुष्कर्म पर एबीवीपी का गुस्सा फूटा, CM भूपेश बघेल का पुतला फूंका

सागर36 मिनट पहले
एबीवीपी कार्यकर्ताओं ने छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री का पुतला फूंका।

अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद की जिला इकाई ने कवर्धा में नाबालिग के साथ हुए सामूहिक दुष्कर्म की घटना के विरोध में गुरुवार को छत्तीसगढ़ के CM भूपेश बघेल का पुतला फूंका।

परिषद के जिला संयोजक श्रीराम रिछारिया ने कहा कि जब छात्रा को न्याय दिलाने के लिए एबीवीपी कार्यकर्ताओं ने छत्तीसगढ़ में विरोध किया, तो वहां की सरकार ने युवाओं को जेल में डाल दिया। एबीवीपी ने छात्रा को न्याय दिलाने और कार्यकर्ताओं को छोड़े जाने की मांग की। उन्होंने घटना को लेकर स्थानीय पुलिस प्रशासन की कार्यप्रणाली पर भी सवाल उठाया। कार्यकर्ताओं ने कांग्रेस नेताओं पर भी आरोप लगए।

नगर मंत्री रोहित लोधी ने कहा, छात्रा को जल्दी न्याय मिलना चाहिए। इसके बाद छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार के विरोध में नारेबाजी की गई। पुतला दहन करने वालों में नगर सहमंत्री सुप्रियो राय, शशांक त्रिपाठी, शिवांश चौरसिया, प्रशांत नामदेव, संजय टोटे, रविन्द्र मिश्रा, राज चैहान, शुभम श्रीवास्तव, राजदीप यादव, शुभ पटेल, ऋषि दुबे, शिवांश गौतम, अक्षय ठाकुर, सत्यम रजक, फेसू खान, ऋषि यादव सहित अन्य कार्यकर्ता मौजूद रहे।

