बाल विवाह रोका:नाबालिग लड़के के साथ बालिग लड़की रचा रही थी प्रेम विवाह, पुलिस दुल्हे को मंडप से उठा लाई

सागरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुलिस की मदद से बाल विवाह को रुकवाती चाइल्ड हेल्पलाइन की टीम।
  • शनिवार शाम मोतीनगर थाना क्षेत्र के भगत सिंह वार्ड में रुकवाया बाल विवाह

चाइल्ड लाइन व मोतीनगर पुलिस की टीम ने शनिवार शाम क्षेत्र के भगत सिंह वार्ड में एक बाल विवाह रुकवाया। जिसमें बालिग लड़की, नाबालिग लड़के के साथ प्रेम विवाह रचा रही थी। टीम के मौके पर पहुंचने के बाद भी लड़की शादी करने की जिद नहीं छोड़ रही थी। तो टीम को मजबूरी में दुल्हे को मंडप से उठाकर थाना लाना पड़ा। इसके बाद वहां समझाइश देकर लड़के को माता-पिता के सुपुर्द किया।

चाइल्ड हेल्पलाइन टीम की ज्योति तिवारी ने बताया कि हमें भगत सिंह वार्ड में बाल विवाह होने की सूचना मिली थी। मौके पर पहुंच कर देखा तो लड़का नाबालिग था। दोनों के दस्तावेज चैक किए गए। जिनमें दुल्हन की उम्र विवाह के लिए 18 वर्ष पूरी थी, लेकिन दुल्हे की उम्र 21 वर्ष नहीं थी। अंकसूची के हिसाब से दुल्हा भी 18 वर्ष का ही निकला। मौके से पता चला कि दोनों के बीच पहले प्रेम-प्रसंग चला जो अब प्रेम विवाह में तब्दील हो रहा था। लड़का सोनी और लड़की रैकवार समाज की है।

शादी में लड़के के माता-पिता भी शामिल नहीं हुए थे। दुल्हे की बहिन व आस पड़ोस के लोग ही बाराती बनकर आए थे। जो पुलिस टीम को देखकर तुरंत मौके से भाग गए। दुल्हे और लड़की के माता-पिता को मोतीनगर थाने लाकर समझाइश दी गई। कार्रवाई के दौरान चाइल्ड लाइन से वर्षा, खेमू पटेल व मोतीनगर पुलिस मौजूद रही।

