  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Sagar
  • Adopt An Innocent One and a half Year Old Woman Soldier Brought Home, Bali Now My Daughters

पुलिस का ममतामयी चेहरा:मां की हत्या हुई, अपनों ने छोड़ दिया, डेढ़ साल की मासूम को महिला सिपाही घर ले आई, बाेली-अब मेरी दाे बेटियां

राजकुमार प्रजापति, सागर7 मिनट पहले
महिला सिपाही के साथ बच्ची। 
  • बंडा के धामाेनिया में दाे दिन पहले हुई थी महिला की हत्या
  • पति पर वारदात का है संदेह, पुलिस जांच में जुटी

उस मासूम की उम्र महज डेढ़ साल है। वह न ताे स्पष्ट ताैर पर कुछ बाेल पाती है और न ही समझती है। दाे दिन पहले उसके सिर से मां का साया उठ गया। जब उसके अपनाें ने बच्ची काे रखने से इंकार कर दिया, ताे पुलिस की विशेष किशाेर इकाई में पदस्थ महिला आरक्षक ज्याेति तिवारी उसे अपने घर ले आईं। वे दाे दिन से उसे अपनी बेटी की तरह पाल रही हैं। बच्ची उनसे घुलमिल गई है। ज्याेति कहती हैं कि अब मेरी दाे बेटियां हैं।

आश्रम नहीं भेजूंगी, अपने पास रखूंगी बच्ची को

दाे दिन पहले बच्ची मां की लाश के पास खून से लथपथ हालत में मिली थी। पुलिस काे महिला के पति पर हत्या का संदेह है। उसकी तलाश चल रही है। 30 साल की चमेलीबाई लाेधी शाहगढ़ के बम्हाेरी गांव की रहने वाली थी। बंडा थानांतर्गत धामाेनिया में साेमवार देर शाम उसकी धारदार हथियार से हत्या कर दी गई थी। जांच में पता चला है कि उसका पति से विवाद हुआ था। वारदात के बाद वह फरार हाे गया। मृतका के माेबाइल काॅल डिटेल्स के आधार पर पुलिस जांच कर रही है।

पति पर संदेह

बंडा थाना प्रभारी चंद्रजीत यादव ने बताया कि महिला के पति पर हत्या का संदेह है। हत्या की वजह स्पष्ट नहीं हाे सकी। बच्ची काे उसके ससुराल और मायके वालाें ने रखने से इंकार कर दिया था। इसके बाद उसे पुलिस की विशेष किशाेर इकाई काे साैंपा गया। यहां तक कि महिला का शव भी परिजन नहीं ले गए, इसलिए अंत्येष्टि भी पुलिस ने कराई है।

दीपिका रख्च्चीा बच्ची का नाम

ज्याेति ने बताया कि दाे दिन से बच्ची मेरे घर पर है। मेरी बेटी अदिति ने उसका नाम दीपिका रखा है। वह हम लाेगाें के साथ घुलमिल गई है। वह नहीं जानती कि उसकी मां के साथ क्या हुआ और अब मां कहां है। वह मुझे ही मां समझती है। ताेतली बाेली में मुझे मम्मा कहती है। खिलाैनों से खेलती है। मेरे हाथ से ही दूध पीती है। मेरे पति ब्रजेश मिश्रा टीचर हैं। मेरा एक बेटा-एक बेटी थी। अब मेरे परिवार में एक और बेटी आ गई। इसे हम किसी बात की कमी नहीं हाेने देंगे। बच्ची काे अपने साथ ही रखेंगे।

