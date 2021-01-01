पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समीक्षा बैठक:कार्यों में देरी पर एई बीना को हटाया, देवरी जनपद सीईओ सहित एपीओ एवं सहायक यंत्री को नोटिस

सागरएक घंटा पहले
वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग से ग्रामीण विकास विभाग की विभिन्न योजनाओं की समीक्षा करते हुए जिला पंचायत सीईओ डॉ. इच्छित गढ़पाले ने बड़ी कार्रवाई की है। समीक्षा बैठक में जनपद पंचायत बीना अंतर्गत प्रगति कम होने पर सहायक यंत्री एसएन त्रिपाठी को हटा दिया गया है।

इसके साथ ही बैठक में उपस्थित न रहने के कारण देवरी जनपद सीईओ देवेंद्र जैन को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किया गया है। वहीं कम प्रगति होने पर उदयभान सिंह एपीओ जनपद पंचायत देवरी एवं डीके तिवारी सहायक यंत्री जनपद पंचायत देवरी को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किया गया है। डॉ. गढ़पाले द्वारा ग्रामीण विकास विभाग की सभी योजनाओं की रोजाना सुबह 10 बजे से वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से समीक्षा की जा रही है।

जिसमें जिला पंचायत के सभी योजना प्रभारी, अधिकारी एवं ईई आरईएस, जनपद सीईओ, सहायक यंत्री, उपयंत्री, एपीओ, सहायक लेखाधिकारी, ब्लॉक समन्वयक पीएमएवाय/एसबीएम, एसआरएलएम के जिला एवं फील्ड स्तरीय अधिकारी जुड़ते हैं। सीईओ डॉ. गढ़पाले ने बताया मनरेगा के तहत वित्तीय वर्ष 2020-21 में 1.20 लाख परिवारों के 1.79 लाख श्रमिकों को 61.30 लाख मानव दिवस का रोजगार उपलब्ध कराया गया है। इसी प्रकार इस वर्ष 26 हजार 846 कार्य पूर्ण किए गए हैं, जो कि प्रदेश में सर्वाधिक हैं। मजदूरों को मजदूरी का भुगतान समय पर करने प्रतिदिन मॉनिटरिंग की जा रही है।

