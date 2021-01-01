पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत:6 महीने बाद कोरोना कंट्रोल, रिकवरी रेट 98% पर पहुंचा, कोरोना संक्रमण की दर भी 1 फीसदी रह गई

सागर2 घंटे पहले
जनवरी 2021 में 267 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले हैं। जबकि दिसंबर 2020 में 618 नए संक्रमित मरीज मिले थे। दिसंबर की तुलना में जनवरी का आंकड़ा 67% कम है। पिछले 10 माह के आंकड़ों पर नजर डाले तो जून के बाद अब जाकर 300 से कम नए संक्रमित मरीज मिले हैं।

वहीं पॉजिटिव मरीजों की दर में भी 2.5% की कमी आई है। जनवरी में पॉजिटिव मरीजों की दर 1% रही। वहीं जनवरी माह की खास बात यह है कि इस महीने में कोरोना से एक भी व्यक्ति की मौत नहीं हुई। ऐसा अप्रैल के बाद पहली बार हुआ। आंकड़ों की माने तो कोरोना का डाउनफॉल शुरू हो गया है।

कोविड अस्पताल में भर्ती मरीजों की संख्या घटी

जनवरी 2021 की शुरुआत से ही बीएमसी के कोविड अस्पताल में मरीजों की संख्या लगातार घटती रही। स्थिति यह है कि पिछले 15 दिन में 5 से ज्यादा पॉजिटिव मरीज भर्ती नहीं रहे। जबकि कोविड अस्पताल में बेड की संख्या 150 है।

वहीं रिकवरी रेट 92 फीसदी से 98 फीसदी पर पहुंच गया है। यानी अब केवल 2 फीसदी मरीज ही आइसोलेट हैं। फिलहाल शहर में 90 से अधिक कोरोना पॉजिटिव हैं। इनमें से 85 होम क्वारेंटाइन हैं और केवल 5 मरीज ही कोविड अस्पताल में भर्ती हैं।

