सरकारी सिस्टम की लापरवाही:पीएम किसान सम्मान निधि की पहली किश्त देकर पोर्टल पर जिंदा किसान को मृत बताया, दो साल से रोका पैसा, अब कह रहे अपात्र हो, होगी रिकवरी

सागरएक घंटा पहले
बंडा के इसी किसान गणेश सिंह को पीएम किसान सम्मान निधि पोर्टल पर मृत बताया गया है। इसके बाद दो साल से सम्मान निधि की राशि रोक दी गई। - Dainik Bhaskar
बंडा के इसी किसान गणेश सिंह को पीएम किसान सम्मान निधि पोर्टल पर मृत बताया गया है। इसके बाद दो साल से सम्मान निधि की राशि रोक दी गई।
  • बंडा के बहरोल सर्किल के रमपुरा मौजा गांव का मामला
  • शिकायत के बाद भी नहीं हो रहा समाधान

जिले की बंडा तहसील में सरकारी सिस्टम की लापरवाही का मामला सामने आया है। यहां पीएम किसान सम्मान निधि के तहत किसान को पहली किश्त दो हजार रुपए तो दे दी गई। फिर पोर्टल पर ही उसे मृत बता कर निधि रोक दी गई। इसका पता जब किसान को लगा तो उसने शिकायत की। अब दो साल से किसान सरकारी दफ्तरों के चक्कर लगा रहा है। बावजूद न तो किसान को निधि मिली और ना ही पोर्टल पर सुधार किया गया। खास बात है, अब पटवारी द्वारा किसान को अपात्र बता कर वसूली का नोटिस जारी करने की बात कही जा रही है। मामला बंडा ब्लॉक के बहरोल सर्किल के रमपुरा मौजा गांव का है।

पीएम किसान सम्मान निधि के पोर्टल पर गणेश सिंह को मृत बताया गया है।
पीएम किसान सम्मान निधि के पोर्टल पर गणेश सिंह को मृत बताया गया है।

किसान गणेश सिंह का कहना है कि वह जीवित है, पूरी तरह स्वस्थ हैं। वह खेती-किसानी करते हैं। इसके बाद भी पीएम सम्मान निधि पोर्टल पर उन्हें मृत दिखाया गया है। इससे उन्हें सरकारी योजनाओं का लाभ मिलना बंद हो गया है। इससे भावनाओं काे भी क्षति पहुंची है। गणेश सिंह के मुताबिक रमपुरा मौजा में दो एकड़ कृषि भूमि उनके नाम पर है। वर्ष 2019 में उन्हें पीएम किसान सम्मान निधि की एक किश्त दो हजार रुपए के रूप में मिली थी। इसके बाद जब दूसरी किश्त के पैसे अन्य किसानों के खाते में आए और उन्हेें नहीं मिले, तो वह पटवारी के पास गए।

दो साल में भी नहीं सुधरी गलती

पटवारी ने बताया, पोर्टल पर आपको मृत घोषित कर दिया गया है, इसलिए राशि नहीं आई है। गणेश सिंह ने नायब तहसीलदार से भी शिकायत की। नायब तहसीलदार ने गलती सुधारने के लिए निर्देश दिए, लेकिन दो साल बीतने के बाद भी पोर्टल पर गलती नहीं सुधारी गई।

अब पटवारी बता रहे अपात्र

क्षेत्र के पटवारी निर्मल जैन ने बताया, पीएम किसान निधि पोर्टल पर गलती से जीवित किसान को मृत बता दिया गया है। ग्वालियर ऑफिस से यह गलती हुई है, जिसे सुधारवाने के लिए प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। पटवारी ने बताया, किसान योजना का लाभ पाने के लिए अपात्र हैं। किसान गणेश सिंह की पत्नी के नाम भी कृषि भूमि है, इसलिए उन्हें सम्मान निधि मिलती है, जबकि योजना के तहत एक परिवार में एक ही व्यक्ति को यह राशि प्रदान की जाती है। 2019 में किसान ने सीएससी के तहत आवेदन किया था। गलती से उन्हें एक किश्त मिल गई थी। अपात्र होने की वजह से पहली किश्त की रिकवरी के लिए उन्हें नोटिस भी भेजा जाएगा।

यह है योजना

प्रधानमंत्री किसान सम्मान निधि केंद्र सरकार महत्वपूर्ण योजनाओं में से एक है. इसके तहत छोटे और सीमान्त किसान जिनके पास 2 हेक्टेयर (4.9 एकड़) से कम भूमि है, उन्हें आर्थिक सहायता प्रदान की जाती है. ऐसे किसानों को न्यूनतम आय सहायता के रूप में प्रति वर्ष 6 हजार रुपए मिलते हैं। ये पैसे तीन किश्तों में दिए जाते हैं।

