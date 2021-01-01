पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना योद्धा के परिवार को मदद:डॉ. शुभम उपाध्याय की शहादत के बाद परिजन को शासन से मिली 50 लाख रुपए की राशि

सागर3 घंटे पहले
डॉ शुभम उपाध्याय - Dainik Bhaskar
डॉ शुभम उपाध्याय

कोरोना योद्धा डॉक्टर शुभम उपाध्याय के नाम से आज पूरा सागर जिला परिचित है। डॉक्टर शुभम जो विगत दिनों बुंदेलखंड मेडिकल कॉलेज में पदस्थ थे और कोरोना पीड़ितों की मदद करते हुए युद संक्रमित हो गए थे। जिसके के चलते उनकी असमय मृत्यु हो गई थी। गाैरतलब है कि डॉ. शुभम की मृत्यु के बाद शासन की गाइडलाइन के अनुसार कलेक्टर दीपक सिंह द्वारा कोरोना योद्धा की समस्त कार्रवाई पूरी करवाते हुए यह प्रस्ताव मध्यप्रदेश शासन को भेजा गया।

प्रस्ताव के परीक्षण करने के बाद मध्यप्रदेश शासन के स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा यह प्रस्ताव प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय प्रस्तुत किया गया। प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय द्वारा प्रस्ताव का परीक्षण करने के उपरांत डॉ. उपाध्याय के परिजनों को 50 लाख रुपए की राशि हस्तांतरित की गई। यह राशि डॉ. उपाध्याय के पिता सुदामा प्रसाद उपाध्याय के बैंक खाते में हस्तांतरित की गई। डॉक्टर शुभम उपाध्याय के पिता सुदामा प्रसाद उपाध्याय से बात की तो उन्होंने बताया कि जिला प्रशासन सहित मध्यप्रदेश शासन ने उनकी बहुत मदद की है।

