डेंगू का प्रकोप:अलर्ट: 29 दिन में मिले डेंगू के 12 मरीज, अब तक 28 केस

सागर2 घंटे पहले
सांकेतिक फोटो

जिले में इस साल डेंगू के 28 मरीज सामने आए हैं। इनमें सबसे ज्यादा 12 मरीज अक्टूबर के 29 दिनों में मिले हैं। अक्टूबर महीने की शुरुआत से लेकर अभी तक शहर में 5 मरीज डेंगू पॉजिटिव निकले है। जबकि ग्रामीण अंचलों में 7 मरीज पॉजिटिव आए हैं। अक्टूबर महीने में डेंगू के 12 मरीज सामने आ चुके हैं।

हालांकि पिछले वर्षो की तुलना में यह संख्या महज 10 फीसदी है। पिछले साल करीब 180 मरीज डेंगू पॉजिटिव निकले थे। विभाग के अनुसार शहर में सुभाष नगर वार्ड में 2, सिंधी कॉलोनी में 2, सदर में एक और कृष्णगंज वार्ड में 2 मरीज डेंगू पॉजिटिव निकले हैं। इसके अलावा शाहपुर में 3, राहतगढ़ में 2 व खुरई और जैसीनगर में एक-एक डेंगू का मरीज मिला है।

मलेरिया अधिकारी डॉ एलएस शाक्य ने बताया कि जनवरी 2020 से अब तक डेंगू के 28 केस मिले हैं। इनमें से 12 मरीज अक्टूबर महीने में सामने आए हैं। इनमें अधिकांश बच्चे हैं। इन क्षेत्रों में लार्वा सर्वे के साथ-साथ दवाओं का छिड़काव भी कराया गया था।

