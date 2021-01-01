पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह:नाराज मंत्री भार्गव ने सुबह गढ़ाकोटा से आकर किया झंडावंदन, मुख्य समारोह में झांकियां प्रदर्शित, श्रीबाई धानुक भी सम्मानित

सागरएक घंटा पहले
गढ़ाकोटा से आकर मंत्री गोपाल भार्गव ने परेड की सलामी ली।
गढ़ाकोटा से आकर मंत्री गोपाल भार्गव ने परेड की सलामी ली।
  • सुबह 9 बजे पीटीसी ग्राउंड में हुआ कार्यक्रम, मंत्री भार्गव ने ली परेड की सलामी

72वें गणतंत्र दिवस पर पीटीसी ग्राउंड में मुख्य समारोह सुबह 9 बजे से हुआ। पीडब्ल्यूडी मंत्री गोपाल भार्गव तय समय पर पहुंचे और झंडावंदन कर परेड की सलामी ली। इसके बाद, उन्होंने कोविड के दौरान सरकार द्वारा किए कार्यों व सरकारी योजनाओं के बारे में बताया। इसके बाद करीब दर्जन भर विभागों द्वारा सजाई गई झांकियां निकाली गईं।

मुख्य समारोह में रियल हीरो श्रीबाई धानुक द्वारा दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को बचाने की कहानी का मंचन किया गया। कार्यक्रम के अंत में मंत्री ने सानौधा की श्रीबाई धानुक व उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने वाले विभिन्न विभागों के अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों व समाज सेव के क्षेत्र में योगदान देने वाले लोगों को प्रशास्ति पत्र देकर सम्मानित किया।

रियल हीरो श्रीबाई की कहानी का मंचन

गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में झांकियों के प्रदर्शन के बाद सानौधा की घटना का मंचन किया गया। इसमें बताया गया, किस तरह रेप पीड़िता बच्चों के साथ दौड़ती हुई खेत में काम कर रहीं श्रीबाई धानुक के पास पहुंची और उनसे मदद मांगी। इसके बाद श्रीबाई धानुक हंसिया लेकर आरोपियों से पीड़ित महिला को बचाकर उन्हें पुलिस के हवाले करने में अहम भूमिका निभाई।

इन विभागों की निकाली झांकियां

गणतंत्र दिवस के मुख्य समारोह में स्मार्ट सिटी, आदिम जाति कल्याण, किसान कल्याण एवं कृषि विभाग, लोक स्वास्थ्य यांत्रिकी विभाग, मप्र-डे राज्य आजीविका मिशन, स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग, केन्द्रीय जेल सागर, टमाटर प्रंस्करण इकाई, नगर निगम की ई-कचरा प्रबंधन, कोविड वैक्सीनेशन महाअभियान समेत अन्य विभागों की झांकियां पीटीसी ग्राउंड में कार्यक्रम के दौरान प्रदर्शित की गईं।

रात में प्रोटोकॉल का उल्लंघन, सुबह मनाने पहुंचे अफसर

सोमवार रात करीब 10 बजे मंत्री गोपाल भार्गव गढ़ाकोटा से सागर पहुंचे थे। सुबह पीटीसी ग्राउंड में उन्हें झंडावंदन करना था, लेकिन उन्हें रिसीव करने के लिए सर्किट हाउस एक भी अधिकारी नहीं पहुंचा। करीब एक घंटे रुकने के बाद मंत्री गुस्से में वहां से गढ़ाकोटा वापस रवाना हो गए। इसके बाद प्रशासन के अधिकारियों में हड़कंप मच गया। मंत्री के निज सहायक ने बताया, रात में गढ़ाकोटा जाने के बाद मंत्री किसी से नहीं मिले। सुबह जब गढ़ाकोटा से सागर की आरे निकल रहे थे, तब जरूर एडीएम अखिलेश जैन व एडिशनल एसपी विक्रम कुशवाहा समेत अन्य अधिकारी गढ़ाकोटा पहुंचे थे। मंत्री को रिसीव करने अफसरों के न पहुंचने से उनके समर्थक भी नाराज बताए जा रहे हैं।

