पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

टीकाकरण:वैक्सीन लगने के बाद खूब हंसी आशा कार्यकर्ता; भर्ती किया, 1501 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों ने टीका लगवाया

सागर18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सागर | टीका लगने पर हंसती महिला। - Dainik Bhaskar
सागर | टीका लगने पर हंसती महिला।

जिले में शुक्रवार को 40 टीकाकरण केंद्रों पर 1501 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों ने टीका लगवाया। वहीं टीकाकरण के बाद एक आशा कार्यकर्ता की हालत बिगड़ने का मामला भी सामने आया है। यह महिला सीहोरा क्षेत्र में आशा कार्यकर्ता रश्मि ठाकुर है, जो टीकाकरण के बाद अचानक हंसने लगी।

महिला की हंसी काफी देर तक जब नहीं रूकी तो डॉक्टरों ने आनन-फानन में उसे बीएमसी रैफर कर दिया। जहां महिला को भर्ती कर इलाज किया जा रहा है। डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि महिला की ब्लड टेस्ट रिपोर्ट बिल्कुल सामान्य है। उन्हें टीकाकरण से कोई रिएक्शन नहीं हुआ। मनोचिकित्सकों का कहना है कि महिला को वैक्सीनेशन का कोई साइड इफेक्ट नहीं है, बल्कि टीकाकरण के पहले ज्यादा चिंता करने से व्यवहार में यह बदलाव हुआ है। डर की वजह से कई बार मनोरोग से जुड़ी समस्या हो जाती है। महिला की हालत अब ठीक बताई जा रही है।

10 केंद्र बढ़े लेकिन वैक्सीनेशन घटा
जिले में शुक्रवार को टीकाकरण के लिए 10 और केंद्र बढ़ाए गए हैं। जिसके बाद जिले में कुल टीकाकरण केंद्रों की संख्या 40 हो गई है। इस हिसाब से एक दिन में करीब 4000 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को टीका लगना था, लेकिन 1501 हेल्थ वर्कर ही केंद्रों तक पहुंचे। इस हिसाब से वैक्सीनेशन 37.5 फीसदी रहा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser