पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

शादी करने का झांसा दिया:नाबालिग को भगाने का प्रयास के आरोपी की जमानत रद्द

सागर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नवरात्र के दौरान नाबालिग को शादी करने का झांसा देकर भगा ले जाने का प्रयास करने वाले आरोपी की जमानत अर्जी न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट प्रथम श्रेणी रहली संजना मालवीय ने खारिज कर दी है।

घटना एक सप्ताह पहले रहली थाने के तहत आने वाले गांव में हुई थी। अभियोजन के अनुसार वार्ड क्र. 19 नरयावली निवासी 25 वर्षीय आरोपी मनोज पिता घनश्याम पाल नवरात्रि में मंदिर जाने के दौरान नाबालिग बालिका को रास्ते में रोक लेता था। वह उससे शादी करने की बात कहता था और भाग चलने के लिए दबाव बना रहा था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें