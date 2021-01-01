पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्रिकेट महाकुंभ:बजरिया टीम की धुआंधार बैटिंग, छक्के-चौके से जिताया मैच, मैच खेलने छुट्टी लेकर आया आर्मी जवान

सागर |मंत्री ट्रॉफी प्रतियोगिता के दौरान पुरस्कार देते अतिथि। - Dainik Bhaskar
सागर |मंत्री ट्रॉफी प्रतियोगिता के दौरान पुरस्कार देते अतिथि।
  • मंत्री ट्रॉफी प्रतियोगिता में मंगलवार को हुए 15 मुकाबले

सुरखी विधानसभा क्षेत्र में जारी 401 मैचों की श्रृंखला के क्रिकेट महाकुंभ मंत्री ट्रॉफी प्रतियोगिता में राहतगढ़, सीहोरा, जैसीनगर, बिलहरा एवं सुरखी में 3-3 सहित कुल 15 मैच खेले गये, जैसीनगर में बंजरिया टीम के अनूप ने मैदान में उतरकर पहली और दूसरी गेंद पर लगातार छक्के एवं चौकों की हैट्रिक जड़कर समां बांध दिया।

अन्य स्थानों पर भी खिलाड़ियों ने अपने प्रदर्शन से तालियां बटोरी। जैसीनगर में पहला मैच सेमरा गोपालमन एवं बिछुआ के मध्य हुआ बिछुआ की टीम निर्धारित 15 ओवर में 9 विकेट पर 66 रन ही बना पाई। सेमरा गोपालमन ने 6 ओवर और 1 गेंद में ही 67 रन बनाकर 8 विकेट से मुकाबला अपने नाम कर लिया। अन्नू 26 रन और 1 विकेट लेने पर मैन ऑफ दी मैच रहे। दूसरे मैच में राईजिंग स्टार ने पहले खेलते हुए 9 विकेट पर 91 रन बनाए। जवाब में डुंगरिया की टीम 62 रन पर ऑलआउट होकर मैदान से बाहर हो गई।

गोलू ने 1 विकेट लेेने के साथ 21 रन बनाए। तीसरे मैच में औरिया और बंजरिया की भिड़ंत हुई। बंजरिया की टीम ने 4 ओवर में ही 71 रनों का लक्ष्य हासिल कर लिया। शुभम ठाकुर ने 22 रन व 2 विकेट लिए। सुरखी में रैपुरा की टीम ने 8 विकेट पर 124 रन बनाए। जवाब में नारायणपुर की टीम 64 रन बनाकर मुकाबले से बाहर हो गई।

नंदकिशोर ने 50 रन व 5 विकेट लिए। खमखुआ और बरौदा के मुकाबले में खमखुआ ने 4 विकेट पर 124 रन बनाए। बरोदा की टीम 90 रन ही बना पाई। यशवंत ने 58 रन व 3 विकेट लिए। आर्मी जवान रमाकांत ठाकुर बरोदा की टीम से मैच खेलने के लिए छुट्टी लेकर आया। टीम ने 5 विकेट पर 100 रन बनाए। घाटमपुर की टीम ने 2 विकेट पर 103 बनाकर विजयी रही।

सीहोरा में हरवंशपुरा ने 7 विकेट से रमपुरा पर जीत दर्ज की। रामपाल 3 विकेट और 30 रन के साथ मैन ऑफ दी मैच रहे। नोरजा ने खैरापति माई टपरा को पछाड़कर 6 विकेट से जीत हासिल की। रामरत्न पटैल 17 रन 2 विकेट के साथ मैन ऑफ द मैच रहे। खजुरिया और मोहासा के बीच हुए मुकाबले में खजुरिया 7 विकेट से विजयी रही। राहुल अहिरवार ने 4 विकेट के साथ 17 रन भी बनाए।

