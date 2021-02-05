पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Sagar
  • Bank Accounts Of Big Defaulters Will Be Freeze, 56 Connections Cut, 12 Cases Of Power Theft Made

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बिल वसूली अभियान:बड़े बकायादारों के बैंक खाते किए जाएंगे फ्रीज, 56 कनेक्शन काटे, 12 बिजली चोरी के प्रकरण बनाए

सागर26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
चोरी के प्रकरण पकड़ने के लिए शहर में बिजली लाइन की जांच करती टीमें। - Dainik Bhaskar
चोरी के प्रकरण पकड़ने के लिए शहर में बिजली लाइन की जांच करती टीमें।
  • बिजली बिल वसूली अभियान फिर हुआ तेज

बिजली कंपनी ने अपना वसूली अभियान एक बार फिर तेज कर दिया है। अब बड़े बकायादारों के बैंक खाते फ्रीज करने की तैयारी बिजली कंपनी के अधिकारियों ने कर ली है। कार्यपालन अभियंता एसके सिन्हा ने बताया कि ऐसे उपभोक्ता जो बिल जमा नहीं कर रहे हैं और बड़े बकायादार बन चुके हैं। ऐसे लोगों के अब बैंक खाते फ्रीज किए जाएंगे। इसके लिए तहसीलदार से संपर्क किया गया है। इसके साथ ही शहर में वसूली के लिए 5 टीमें सक्रिय रहेंगी। जो उपभोक्ताओं से संपर्क कर उनसे बिल जमा करने के लिए कहेंगी।

56 कनेक्शन काटे, 412 बकायादारों से किया संपर्क
पहली टीम बिजली कंपनी के सहायक अभियंता शैलेष सुमन के नेतृत्व में तिलकगंज में, दूसरी टीम एई रोहित सोलंकी के नेतृत्व में धर्मश्री, तीसरी टीम ने सीमा कौल के नेतृत्व में मकरोनिया में बकायादारों के कनेक्शनों की जांच की और बिजली बिल न भरने वालों के 56 कनेक्शन काटे। इसके साथ ही उन्हें कुर्की की जानकारी भी दी। 412 बकायादारों से संपर्क कर उनसे जल्द बिल जमा करने का आग्रह किया। एक दिन बाद यदि इनके बिल जमा नहीं किए गए तो इन सभी के कनेक्शन भी काट दिए जाएंगे।

12 बिजली चोरी के केस बनाए
बिजली कंपनी की चौथी और पांचवी टीम ने सहायक अभियंता आयुषी जैन, कनिष्ठ अभियंता शैलेन्द्र चौबे और मीनल पंत के नेतृत्व में 12 बिजली चोरी के केस भी बनाए गए। इनमें 7 केस सिर्फ शनीचिरी क्षेत्र में बनाए गए। सहायक अभियंता शुभम त्यागी ने बताया कि बिजली कंपनी अब वसूली का टारगेट पूरा करने के लिए जांच कर बिजली चोरी के केस बनाकर वसूली जल्द से जल्द करने पर जोर देगी। एक से पांच हजार रुपए तक के बकायादारों के कनेक्शन रात में काटने की कार्रवाई भी अब शुरू की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरोहित गेमचेंजर और अश्विन ट्रम्प कार्ड साबित हुए, 90+ किमी की रफ्तार से स्पिन करा रहे अक्षर को नहीं खेल पाई इंग्लैंड - क्रिकेट - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों की सलाह तथा मार्गदर्शन पर जरूर अमल करें, निश्चित ही आपको उचित सफलता हासिल होगी। भूमि संबंधी मसला भी हल होने की पूरी संभावना है। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ना ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें