सीएम करेंगे संवाद:बीड़ी बनाकर रोज कमाती थी 30 रुपए, लोन से दूध का कारोबार शुरू किया, अब सालाना कमाई 4 लाख

सागर
  • आमेट गांव की द्रोपती ने स्वयं लिखी अपनी किस्मत, आज मुख्यमंत्री करेंगे संवाद

शहर से 3 किलोमीटर दूर आमेट गांव की द्रोपती देवी से सोमवार को मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान चर्चा करेंगे। इसकी वजह द्रोपती की सफलता की वह कहानी है, जो उन्होंने पिछले 4 सालों में स्वयं की मेहनत से लिखी है। जिससे न सिर्फ उनकी बल्कि पूरे परिवार और उनसे जुड़े कुछ अन्य परिवारों की भी दुनिया बदल गई।

दरअसल वर्तमान में 4 लाख रुपए सालाना कमाई करने वाली द्रोपती आज से 4 साल पहले बीड़ी बनाकर महज 30 रुपए दिन ही कमा पाती थीं। उसमें भी अगर किसी दिन बीड़ी न बना पाए तो वह मजदूरी भी नहीं मिलती थी। दो बेटों की मां द्रोपती के पति कलू दिहाड़ी मजदूरी के लिए साइकिल से सागर आते थे। काम मिल गया तो ठीक, नहीं तो दोपहर तक निराश होकर वापस घर लौटना पड़ता था।

खेती के नाम पर सवा एकड़ जगह थी। ऐसे में वर्ष-2016 में जब आजीविका मिशन के कर्मचारी गांव आए तो उन्होंने कई महिलाओं को समूह से जोड़ा। द्रोपती भी उनसे जुड़ गई। ऐसे में समूह से कुछ लोन लेकर और कुछ अपने पैसे जुटाकर एक भैंस खरीदी। जिससे 4 से 5 लीटर दूध निकलता। दूध, दही, घी द्रोपती के पति ने शहर में बेचना शुरू कर दिया।

इससे अच्छी कमाई हुई तो लोन चुकता कर दो भैंसें और ली। ऐसा कर कर के ढाई लाख रुपए का लोन लेकर 5 भैंसें और एक जर्सी गाय द्रोपती ने खरीद ली और डेयरी का व्यवसाय बड़े पैमाने पर शुरू कर दिया। वे अब महीने में 30 से 35 हजार रुपए का दूध, दही और घी बेच देती हैं।पति अब साइकल की जगह मोटरसाइकिल से दूध लेकर जाते हैं।

बड़ा बेटा सागर में कॉम्पटीशन एग्जाम की तैयारी कर रहा है तो चार कमरों का पक्का मकान भी गांव में बनकर तैयार हो गया है। द्रोपती के समूह से जुड़ी पांचवीं तक पढ़ी माया बाई ने भी लोन लेकर सब्जी की खेती और सब्जी का व्यापार शुरू किया।

एक भैंस भी खरीदी। उनकी कमाई भी अब 15 हजार रुपए प्रतिमाह की हो गई है। अन्य महिलाएं भी अब उन्हीं की राह पर हैं। ब्यूटी पार्लर का काम करने वाली गांव की बेटी सीताबाई और सब्जी का व्यापार करने वाली संजली बहू से भी सीएम चर्चा करेंगे।

