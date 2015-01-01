पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान सम्मेलन आज:कृषि बिल के समर्थन में भाजपा संभाग भर से जोड़ेगी किसान, मंत्री बताएंगे बिल के फायदे

सागरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मंत्री सिंह एवं संभागीय संगठन मंत्री भदौरिया ने की समीक्षा की

भाजपा द्वारा बुधवार को दोपहर 12 बजे से खेल परिसर के बाजू वाले मैदान में संभागीय किसान सम्मेलन होगा। इसमें संभाग भर से हजारों की संख्या में किसानों को लाने की तैयारी है। कृषि बिल के समर्थन में हो रहे आयोजन को बतौर मुख्य वक्ता केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रहलाद पटेल एवं पीडब्ल्यूडी मंत्री गोपाल भार्गव संबोधित करेंगे।

सम्मेलन की तैयारियों को लेकर मंगलवार को आयोजन स्थल पर समीक्षा बैठक हुई। नगरीय प्रशासन मंत्री भूपेंद्र सिंह ने कहा कि कांग्रेस द्वारा केवल वोट का माध्यम बनाकर किसानों के हितों के साथ लगातार कुठाराघात किया गया।

वहीं दूसरी ओर आज देश की भाजपा सरकार एवं प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने किसानों के मान सम्मान और स्वाभिमान के साथ खेती करने, खेती को लाभ का सौदा बनाने एवं किसानों को उनकी उपज का सही दाम दिलाने कृषि सुधार विधेयक के माध्यम से किसानों के हित में ऐतिहासिक निर्णय लिए हैं। वास्तव में कृषि सुधार विधेयक किसानों के लिए मील का पत्थर साबित होगा।

पार्टी के संभागीय सम्मेलन को सफल बनाने के लिए पार्टी पदाधिकारियों को दिशा निर्देश भी उन्होंने दिए। पार्टी के संभागीय संगठन मंत्री केशव सिंह भदौरिया ने कहा कि किसान सम्मेलन का प्रभावी रूप से सफल आयोजन हो इसके लिए पार्टी के जिम्मेदार कार्यकर्ता अपनी अपनी जिम्मेदारी को भली-भांति निभाएं। बैठक को सांसद राजबहादुर सिंह, जिलाध्यक्ष गौरव सिरोठिया, जिला प्रभारी राजेंद्र सिंह मोकलपुर, अभिषेक भार्गव, डॉ. सुशील तिवारी ने भी विचार रखे। संचालन लक्ष्मण सिंह ने किया।

