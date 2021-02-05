पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Sagar
  • Blasting, 31 Cells Of Dynamite, Drill Machine, Tactor, 11 Fuse Wire And Two Arrested Including Unlicensed In Mine

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

टीकमगढ़ रोड पर विस्फोटक मिला:खदान में बिना लाइसेंस कर रहे थे ब्लास्टिंग, डायनामाइट के 31 सेल, ड्रिल मशीन, टैक्टर, 11 फ्यूज तार समेत दो गिरफ्तार

सागरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
खदान से जब्त किए विस्फोटक। - Dainik Bhaskar
खदान से जब्त किए विस्फोटक।

शाहगढ़ में दो बदमाशों से खदान में ब्लास्टिंग में इस्तेमाल होने वाला विस्फोटक मिला है। दोनों से पुलिस ने डायनामाइट के 31 लंबे वाले सेल मिले हैं। इनके माध्यम से खदान में ब्लास्टिंग की जा रही थी। पुलिस ने मौके पर जाकर जांच की, तो दोनों के पास ब्लास्टिंग का लाइसेंस नहीं मिला। इसके बाद पुलिस ने दोनों को हिरासत में लेते हुए विस्फोटक सामग्री, मशीनरी जब्त कर पूछताछ की। इसके बाद बम निरोधक दस्ता (बीडीएस) व एफएसएल टीम को सूचना दी गई। मंगलवार दोपहर सागर से बीडीएस टीम शाहगढ़ के लिए रवाना हुई, जो विस्फोटक सामग्री की जांच कर रही है।

शाहगढ़ टीआई वीरेन्द्र चौहान ने बताया, सोमवार देर शाम को टीकमगढ़ रोड पर ईशु भवन के सामने खदान में ब्लास्टिंग होने की सूचना मिली थी। इसके बाद मौके पर जाकर देखा, तो शाहगढ़ के बगरोही गांव निवासी देवी यादव (22) और नन्हें पटेल (23) विस्फोटक सामग्री रखकर ब्लास्टिंग कर रहे थे। इनसे लाइसेंस के बारे में पूछा गया, तो दोनों के पास सात फायर का लाइसेंस नहीं मिला। मौके से दोनों को गिरफ्तार कर विस्फोटक सामग्री, ट्रैक्टर, कंप्रेसर समेत अन्य मशीनरी जब्त कर ली। इसके बाद इनसे थाने में पूछताछ की गई और मंगलवार को न्यायालय में पेश कर दिया गया।

टीआई ने बताया कि आरोपियों पर विस्फोटक अधिनियम की धारा 5 बटे 6 व आईपीसी की धारा 286 के तहत मामला दर्ज कर जांच में लिया है। एफएसएल व बीडीएस टीम से परीक्षण कराने के बाद नियमों के तहत विस्फोटक को नष्ट कराया जाएगा। कुछ दिन पहले शाहगढ़ में ही एक गाय के हथगोला (सूअर बम) खाने से उसका जबड़ा फट गया था। अवैध रुप विस्फोटक सामग्री का यह 15 दिन में दूसरा मामला सामने आया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें56 साल पहले अमेरिका के रखे प्लूटोनियम पैक की वजह से तो हादसा नहीं हुआ? उत्तराखंड सरकार चाहती है जांच हो - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों की सलाह तथा मार्गदर्शन पर जरूर अमल करें, निश्चित ही आपको उचित सफलता हासिल होगी। भूमि संबंधी मसला भी हल होने की पूरी संभावना है। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ना ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें