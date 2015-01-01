पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Sagar
  • BLC Installment Stopped For Four Years, Last Installment Of 30 To 50 Thousand Rupees Reached In About 400 Accounts

अच्छी खबर:चार साल से रुकी बीएलसी की किस्त जारी, करीब 400 खाताें में पहुंची 30 से 50 हजार रुपए की अंतिम किस्त

सागर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नगर निगम ने पीएम आवास याेजना के मुख्य घटक बेनीफीशियली लेड कंस्ट्रक्शन (बीएलसी) याेजना के चार साल पुराने ऐसे हितग्राहियाें काे दीपावली पर ताेहफे के रुप में अंतिम किस्त का भुगतान किया है, जिन्हाेंने राशि आने की उम्मीद भी छोड़ दी थी। करीब 400 हितग्राहियाें के बैंक खाताें में 50-50 हजार रुपये की राशि बीते 10 के अंदर डाल दी गई है। लाेगाें के पास जब बैंक से राशि आने के मैसेज पहुंचे ताे उनके चेहरे खिल उठे।

नगर निगम परिषद और प्रशासन ने साल 2015 से 2019 तक शहर के आवासहीन, पट्टा व खाली प्लाटाें के ऐसे मालिक जिनके पास आवास बनाने के लिए रकम नहीं थी, उनकाे शामिल करते हुए अलग-अलग समय में 4 सूची बनाई थी। इनमें करीब 7 हजार 823 लाेग शामिल थे। शिकवा-शिकायताें, तकनीकि कारणाें से इनमें से कई लाेगाें की किस्ताें का भुगतान राेक लिया गया था।

लंबी जांच और निराकरण के बाद अब इनके खाताें में राशि पहुंचना प्रारंभ हाे गया है। शासन के आदेश और निगम प्रशासन के निर्देश के बाद ऐसे हितग्राहियाें के खाताें में अंतिम किस्त की राशि डाल दी गई है। दीपावली पर निगम ने हितग्राहियाें काे सरप्राइज देते हुए चुपचाप इनके खाताें में बीएलसी किस्त कि बकाया राशि का भुगतान कर दिया है। कई लाेग ताे अचंभित हैं कि निगम में संपर्क किए बगैर उनकी राशि कैसे आ गई।

अंतिम किस्त का भुगतान कर दिया है

बीएलसी में करीब 400 पात्र हितग्राहियाें की अंतिम किस्त का भुगतान बुधवार तक कर दिया गया है। जिनकी अंतिम किस्त बाकी रह गई है, वे लाेग अपने आधार कार्ड और बैंक पासबुक के लाकर शाखा में संपर्क करें। जिन सूचियाें में प्रथम और द्वितीय किस्त नहीं मिली है,उनकी राशि शासन से आने के बाद भुगतान किया जाएगा।

- मणिराम रैकवार, प्रभारी, बीएलसी शाखा नगर निगम सागर

निगम काे 5 कराेड़ रुपये आए थे

शासन स्तर से बीएलसी किस्त के लिए इसी महीने 5 कराेड़ रुपये आए हैं। इसमें जिनकी किन्ही भी कारणाें से अंतिम किस्त का भुगतान रुका था, उनका भुगतान किया जा रहा है। इसके अलावा मृत और किसी भी तरह के विवादित प्रकरणाें का भी निराकरण किया जा रहा है। लाेग परेशान न हाे, बाकि सूचियाें का पैसा आने के बाद उनका भी भुगतान किया जाएगा।

- आरपी अहिरवार, कमिश्नर नगर निगम, सागर

अभी तक बीएलसी की 7 सूचियां बनी हैं
1 3156
2 2255
3 1142
4 1270
5 1434
6 1496
7 729

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें