बाधा दूर:राेड निर्माण में बाधा बना कैंट का पुराना चुंगी नाका हटवाया

सागर3 घंटे पहले
नरयावली विधानसभा क्षेत्र की ओल्ड एनएच- 26 रोड के निर्माण कार्य में बाधा बन रही कैंट प्रशासन की प्रवेश कर चुंगी काे हटाया गया है। चुंगी नाका मकरोनिया रोड पर कैंट कचरा प्लांट के बाजू में बना था। जिसके कारण क्षेत्र में बन रही एनएच-26 सीसी रोड के निर्माण में दिक्कत आ रही है।

भाजपा प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष व नरयावली विधायक प्रदीप लारिया ने कैंट प्रशासन से आग्रह किया है कि रोड बनने में यह चुंगी नाका बाधा बन रही है। कैंट प्रशासन ने विधायक लारिया के आग्रह और क्षेत्र के विकास में बाधा बन रही चुंगी को भी हटाने के निर्देश जारी किए हैं। जिससे क्षेत्र में हो रहे विकास कार्यों में कोई बाधा ना आ सके। इसी प्रकार मकरोनिया पुरानी पुलिस चौकी भी बाहर का हिस्सा रोड के बनने में बाधा बना हुआ था। जिसके लिए भी अलग करने का आग्रह विधायक लारिया ने संबंधित अधिकारियों से किया था।

विधायक के आग्रह पर संबंधित अधिकारियों ने पुरानी पुलिस चौकी के भी कुछ हिस्से को तोड़ने की स्वीकृति प्रदान की है। जिससे विधानसभा क्षेत्र के सौंदर्यीकरण एवं विकास कार्यों में किसी भी प्रकार की समस्याएं ना आ सके। इसी तरह नागरिकों से मेरा आग्रह है कि अपने क्षेत्र में चल रहे विकास कार्यों को आगे बढ़ने में अपना अमूल्य योगदान एवं सहयोग प्रदान करें।

