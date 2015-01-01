पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बिजली चोरी रोकने की कवायद:ग्रीनसिटी कॉलोनी में चोरी की बिजली से बन रहे थे डुप्लेक्स, महेश जैन बिलहरा के खिलाफ केस दर्ज

सागरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ग्रीनसिटी कॉलोनी में कार्रवाई करने पहुंची विद्युत विभाग की टीम।
  • डीटीआर बॉक्स से बिजली चोरी कर 5 से 10 डुप्लेक्स में चल रहा था काम
  • बिजली विभाग की टीम चोरी का आकलन कर 15 दिन में जारी करेगी नोटिस

शहर के जाने-माने गीताजंलि बिल्डर्स की ग्रीनसिटी कॉलोनी में शनिवार को चोरी की बिजली से डुप्लेक्स का निर्माण किया जा रहा था। बिजली विभाग की टीम ने रूटीन जांच के दौरान यहां बिजली चोरी पकड़ी। कॉलोनी में 5 से 10 डुप्लेक्स में चोरी की बिजली से ग्लाइंडर्स, कटर और मोटर चलाई जा रहीं थी।

टीम ने मौके से बिजली चोरी के लिए बिछाया गया तार भी जब्त किया। सहायक अभियंता ने बताया कि बिल्डर्स महेश जैन बिलहरा के खिलाफ धारा-135 के तहत बिजली चोरी का केस दर्ज किया गया है। ऐसा अनुमान है कि चोरी लंबे समय से की जा रही थी। चोरी की राशि का आकलन कर 15 दिन में नोटिस जारी किया जाएगा।

बिजली चोरी करने बिछाया गया तार।
बिजली चोरी करने बिछाया गया तार।

थ्री-फेस लाइन के डीटीआर बॉक्स से कर रहे थे चोरी

सहायक अभियंता शुभम् त्यागी ने बताया कि ग्रीनसिटी कॉलोनी में बिजली कनेक्शन के लिए अंडरग्राउंड थ्री-फेस लाइन बिछाकर डीटीआर बॉक्स लगाए गए हैं। शनिवार को वे रूटीन जांच के लिए लाइन टीम के साथ निरीक्षण पर थे। तभी ग्रीनसिटी कॉलोनी पहुंचे तो वहां डीटीआर बॉक्स ओपन कर थ्री-फेस लाइन से करीब 7-8 किलोवॉट का कनेक्शन जोड़कर बिजली चोरी की जा रही थी। मौके पर पूछताछ के लिए वहां काम कर रहे लोगों को बुलाया तो वे भाग गए। कॉलोनी के ऑफिस में मौजूद सुपरवाइजर आशीष जैन को बुलाया तो वे भी नहीं आए और टीम के साथ को-ऑपरेट नहीं किया।

जांच के लिए पांच टीमें गठित

अधिकारियों ने बताया कि शहर में बिजली कंपनी घाटे में चल रही है। घाटे को कम करने व बिजली चोरी रोकने शुक्रवार को ही कार्यालय में बैठक हुई थी। जिसमें चीफ इंजीनियर केएल वर्मा व कार्यपालन अभियंता एसके सिन्हा ने नुकसान कम करने व रूटीन जांच करने के निर्देश दिए थे। इसके लिए पांच टीमें गठित की गई हैं। प्रत्येक टीम में एक सहायक अभियंता और लाइन स्टाफ है। एई शुभम् त्यागी ने बताया कि अब अभियान चलाकर टीमों द्वारा लगातार इस तरह की जांच की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें