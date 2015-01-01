पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:दाे बाइक की भिड़ंत, तेरहवीं में जैसीनगर जा रहे पति-पत्नी की माैत, किशाेरी घायल

सागर25 मिनट पहले
  • सागर-सिलवानी स्टेट हाईवे पर शोभापुर गांव के पास की घटना

जैसीनगर थानांतर्गत सागर-सिलवानी स्टेट हाईवे पर शाेभापुर गांव के पास दो मोटरसाइकिलों में आमने-सामने से भिड़ंत में पति- पत्नी की माैत हो गई। घटना साेमवार दाेपहर करीब 3 बजे की है। हादसे में किशाेरी व दाे अन्य घायल हाे गए। घायलाें का जिला अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है। जानकारी के अनुसार देवरी से जैसीनगर जा रहे बाइक सवार सामने से आ रही तेज रफ्तार बाइक से टकरा गए। टक्कर इतनी भीषण थी कि दोनों मोटरसाइकिल चकनाचूर हो गई हैं। देवरी निवासी कंछेदी पटेल अपनी पत्नी अनीता पटेल के साथ ससुराल जैसीनगर जा रहे थे। अनीता के मायके में उनके दादा की तेरहवीं थी। पति-पत्नी इसी कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने जा रहे थे। जैसीनगर से 2 किलोमीटर पहले दाे बाइकाें में भिड़त हाे गई।

बाइक के रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर से हुई पहचान
हादसे के बाद कंछेदी की माैके पर ही माैत हाे गई। जबकि उनकी पत्नी-बेटी व सामने वाली बाइक पर सवार लाेग गंभीर रूप से घायल हाे गए। दाेनाें बाइकाें के रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर के आधार पर पुलिस घायलाें की जानकारी जुटा रही है। जैसीनगर पुलिस ने घायलों को जिला अस्पताल पहुंचाया। मृतक के साले राहुल ने बताया कि दादाजी की तेरहवीं में शामिल हाेने के लिए जीजा-दीदी बाइक से गांव आ रहे थे। बाइकाें की भिड़ंत हाे गई।

