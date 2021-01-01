पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Cold Wave Came To A Halt, Mercury Came At 30 Degrees, Nighttime Mercury Also Remained Around 12 Degrees

मौसम का मिजाज:शीतलहर का दौर थमा, पारा 30 डिग्री पर आया, रात का पारा भी 12 डिग्री के आसपास बना हुआ

सागर2 घंटे पहले
हवाओं की रफ्तार कम और सूर्य की तपन बढ़ने के साथ ही दिन का तापमान बढ़ने लगा है। मंगलवार को यह 3 डिग्री बढ़कर सामान्य से 4 डिग्री ज्यादा यानी 30 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। रात का पारा भी 12 डिग्री के आसपास बना हुआ है।मौसम विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार अगले 48 घंटे तक मौसम में किसी तरह के परिवर्तन के आसार नहीं हैं।

इससे उत्तर पश्चिम भारत और पश्चिमी हिमालयी क्षेत्र में मंगलवार रात से मौसम प्रभावित होने की संभावना है। 3 से 5 फरवरी तक उत्तर पश्चिमी भारत के मैदानी इलाकों में भी बारिश होने की संभावना है। कुल मिलाकर मध्यप्रदेश में 5 फरवरी के बाद मौसम में बदलाव आ सकता है। मंगलवार को अधिकतम तापमान 30.0 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। यह सामान्य से चार डिग्री अधिक है। जबकि न्यूनतम तापमान 11.8 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। यह सामान्य से एक डिग्री कम है। इससे एक दिन पहले सोमवार को अधिकतम तापमान 27.2 डिग्री तथा न्यूनतम तापमान 12.4 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया था।

