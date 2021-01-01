पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रैफिक सिग्नल बन रहा हादसाें का कारण:दाे बाइक में भिड़ंत, एक की हालत गंभीर; पीलीकाेठी के ट्रैफिक सिग्नल के कारण भ्रमित हाे गए थे बाइक चालक

सागरएक घंटा पहले
पीली काेठी पर संकरे चाैराहे पर लगे ट्रैफिक सिग्नल अब हादसाें का कारण बनने लगे हैं। शुक्रवार की दाेपहर घाटी पर दाे बाइकाें में आमने-सामने से तेज भिड़ंत हाे गई। इसमें एक बाइक सवार गंभीर रूप से घायल हाे गया। उसे जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।

घटना दाेपहर करीब 2 बजे की है। सिविल लाइन से निगम तरफ जा रहे बाइक सवार और पीली काेठी घाटी चढ़ रहे बाइक सवार हादसे में घायल हुए हैं। एक बाइक पर तीन लाेग थे। इनमें एक युवती काे पैर में चाेट आई है। वहीं दूसरे बाइक चालक काे सिर में गंभीर चाेट के कारण मुंह-नाक से खून बह निकला। उसकी हालत गंभीर बताई जा रही है। घायलाें काे एंबुलेंस से अस्पताल ले जाया गया। थाने में इस संबंध में जानकारी नहीं दी गई थी। प्रत्यक्षदर्शियाें के अनुसार पीली काेठी पर लगे ट्रैफिक सिग्नल के कारण यह हादसा हुआ है।

