पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Sagar
  • Collusion In The Name Of Disaster, BMC Is Buying 15 Rupees Cubic Meter Of Oxygen For 36 Rupees

सांसों की सौदेबाजी:आपदा के नाम पर मिलीभगत, 15 रुपए घनमीटर की ऑक्सीजन 36 रुपए में खरीद रहा है बीएमसी

सागर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ऑक्सीजन स्टोरेज टैंक, इसे रोज फुल करते हैं और रोज खाली हो जाता है
  • अफसरों ने सरकारी रेट से ढाई गुना ज्यादा दाम पर खरीदी ऑक्सीजन, 29 दिन में 68 लाख 51 हजार ज्यादा चुकाने होंगे

बुंदेलखंड मेडिकल कॉलेज में आपदा के नाम पर अफसरों की मिलीभगत चल रही है। यहां 36 रुपए क्यूबिक (घन) मीटर के दाम पर ऑक्सीजन खरीदी जा रही है, जबकि केंद्र सरकार ने ऑक्सीजन के रेट 15.22 रुपए क्यूबिक मीटर तय किए हैं। यानी ढाई गुना ज्यादा दाम पर ऑक्सीजन खरीदने से अक्टूबर के 29 दिन में 68 लाख 51 हजार रुपए ज्यादा चुकाने होंगे। जबकि बीएमसी खुद सरकार के अधीन है और इसके प्रभारी सागर संभागायुक्त है, लेकिन ये सरकारी नियमों का पालन ही नहीं करा पा रहे हैं।

कोरोनाकाल से पहले बीएमसी में 100 सिलेंडर लिक्विड ऑक्सीजन की खपत थी, वर्तमान स्थिति में हर दिन 1430 सिलेंडर की खपत हो रही है। कोरोनाकाल में बीएमसी में ऑक्सीजन प्लांट का टैंकर लगाया, जो 13 हजार किलोलीटर का है। इसमें एक बार में 1430 सिलेंडरों के बराबर ऑक्सीजन भरी जाती है।

यानी 11,440 क्यूबिक मीटर गैस। इस टैंक को भरने के लिए कोरोनाकाल से पहले बीएमसी ने टेंडर प्रक्रिया आयोजित की थी। तब एक क्यूबिक मीटर लिक्विड ऑक्सीजन की कीमत 11 रुपए थी लेकिन बीएमसी में जिस कंपनी को यह ठेका मिला उसने 36 रुपए क्यूबिक मीटर के हिसाब से टेंडर कोड किया। हैरानी की बात तो यह है कि दो गुना से ज्यादा दाम पर कंपनी को यह टेंडर दे भी दिया। अफसर आपदा का बहाना बनाकर दाम कम नहीं करा रहे हैं।

ऐसे समझें ऑक्सीजन का गणित: रोज 4 लाख रुपए से ज्यादा का बिल बन रहा

बीएमसी में एक दिन में 11440 क्यूबिक मीटर गैस की खपत होती है। 36 रुपए के हिसाब से इतनी गैस के लिए कंपनी चार लाख 11 हजार रुपए चार्ज करती है। जबकि निर्धारित रेट पर गैस की कीमत सिर्फ 1 लाख 74 हजार है। राजपत्र प्रकाशित होने से लेकर अब तक 29 दिन गुजर चुके हैं। इन 29 दिनों में 3 लाख 31 हजार क्यूबिक मीटर गैस खरीदी गई। जिसके लिए कंपनी बीएमसी को करीब 1 करोड़ 19 लाख रुपए का बिल थमाएगी। जबकि निर्धारित दर के हिसाब से यह गैस सिर्फ 50 लाख 49 हजार रुपए की होती है, लेकिन बीएमसी को 68 लाख 51 हजार रुपए ज्यादा का बिल थमाया जाएगा।

यहां भी लोगों पर बोझ : निजी अस्पतालों ने आईसीयू के रेट बढ़ा दिए

शहर में अधिकृत रूप से तीन ऑक्सीजन सप्लायर काम कर रहे हैं। जिन्हें जबलपुर और भोपाल के ऑक्सीजन प्लांट से गैस सिलेंडरों की सप्लाई की जाती है। कोरोना से पहले सरकारी और निजी अस्पतालों में रोज 100 सिलेंडर की खपत थी, जो अब बढ़कर 250 सिलेंडर तक पहुंच गई है।

भोपाल प्लांट से शहर के सभी बड़े निजी अस्पतालों में सप्लाई की जाती है लेकिन अब इनके दाम भी बढ़ा दिए हैं। यही वजह है कि निजी अस्पतालों में ऑक्सीजन सपोर्ट पर भर्ती मरीज को पहले एक दिन का 900 रुपए देना पड़ता था, अब उनसे 1800 रुपए तक वसूल रहे हैं। आईसीयू में भर्ती मरीजों से पहले 2100 रुपए प्रतिदिन चार्ज लिया जाता था, अब 3900 रुपए तक लिए जा रहे हैं।

भास्कर नॉलेज: एक कोरोना मरीज को आईसीयू में एक दिन के भीतर 24 क्यूबिक मीटर ऑक्सीजन की जरूरत

कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज को आईसीयू में एक मिनट के भीतर 17 लीटर ऑक्सीजन की जरूरत होती है। एक घंटे में लगभग एक हजार लीटर यानी एक क्यूबिक मीटर और 24 घंटे में 24 क्यूबिक मीटर गैस दी जा रही है। वहीं एचडीयू में भर्ती सामान्य मरीज को एक मिनट में 7 लीटर ऑक्सीजन की जरुरत होती है। यानी एक दिन में 10 क्यूबिक मीटर।

सवाल: मेडिकल कॉलेज चुपचाप महंगे दाम पर ऑक्सीजन खरीदता रहा, प्रशासन को शिकायत क्यों नहीं की? जबकि बीएमसी के प्रभारी खुद संभागायुक्त हैं, फिर भी केंद्र सरकार के तय रेट पर नहीं खरीद रहे ऑक्सीजन?

सीधी बात: डॉ. जीएस पटेल, डीन बीएमसी

  • रेट को लेकर कंपनी से बात चल रही है, नहीं माने तो टेंडर निरस्त कर देंगे

बीएमसी में दोगुनी दरों पर ऑक्सीजन खरीदी जा रही है, ऐसा क्यों?

मप्र में लिक्विड ऑक्सीजन की मैन्युफेक्चरिंग नहीं होती। ऐसे में एक ही कंपनी आइनॉक्स की मोनोपॉली है। यह स्थिति पूरे प्रदेश की है। कंपनी से बात चल रही है।

मोनोपॉली क्यों स्वीकारी जा रही है, क्या आइनॉक्स के अलावा कोई ऑप्शन नहीं है?
ऑप्शन है। शासन के नए सर्कुलर के हिसाब से बगैर टेंडर के भी एयर सप्रेशन यूनिट ऑक्सीजन ले सकते हैं। ऐसे में झांसी की कंपनी तय दर पर ऑक्सीजन देने तैयार है लेकिन ट्रांसपोर्टेशन ज्यादा आ रहा है।

तो क्या सरकारी व निजी अस्पताल ऐसे ही ठगे जाएंगी?
नहीं कंपनी ने यदि शर्तें नहीं मानी तो टेंडर निरस्त कर देंगे। संबंध में अधिकारियों से चर्चा चल रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें