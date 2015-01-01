पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

प्रदर्शन:कांग्रेस का प्रदर्शन, कहा- निगम ने सड़कें खुदवाई, काम अधूरा

सागर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मकरोनिया समेत आसपास की समस्याओं और भाजपा सरकार की जनविरोधी नीतियों के खिलाफ मकरोनिया ब्लाक कांग्रेस कमेटी और युवा कांग्रेस ने कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष और पूर्व मंत्री सुरेन्द्र चौधरी के नेतृत्व में नगर पालिका का घेराव किया। कांग्रेसियों ने 10 सूत्रीय मांगों का ज्ञापन सिटी मजिस्ट्रेट प्रकाश नायक को सौंपा।

पूर्व मंत्री चौधरी ने कहा कि नगरपालिका में पाइप बिछाने के नाम पर सड़कों और नालियों का ऐसे ही छोड़ दिया है। हर दिन बच्चे, वृद्धजन गिरकर दुर्घटनाओं का शिकार हो रहें है। पात्र हितग्राहियों से आवास आवंटन, किस्त की राशि का भुगतान आदि के नाम पर रुपए की मांग की जा रही है। मध्यप्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी के उपाध्यक्ष वीरेंद्र गौर ने कहा कि यहां राशन पर्ची बंद होने के चलते कई परिवार राशन से वंचित है।

क्षेत्र में बाजार बैठकी के नाम पर जबरन वसूली की जा रही है तो विकास कार्यों अमानक स्तर के हैं। फिर भी उनकी जांच नहीं हो रही हैं। प्रदर्शन को देवेन्द्र कुर्मी, अशरफ खान, राजेश दुबे, सुरेन्द्र सिंह चावडा, देवेन्द्र पटेल, सुरेन्द्र करोसिया आदि मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें