वसूली अभियान:बकाया वसूलने के लिए 830 उपभोक्ताओं से किया संपर्क, चोरी के 7 केस बनाए, 97 उपभोक्ताओं के बिजली कनेक्शन काटे

सागरएक घंटा पहले
मोंगा बंधान के पास बिजली चोरी पकड़ी जाने के बाद कार्रवाई करती टीम।

बिजली कंपनी का वसूली अभियान लगातार चौथे दिन भी जारी रहा। बुधवार को टीम ने बिजली चोरी के 7 प्रकरण पकड़े और बिल जमा नहीं करने वाले 97 उपभोक्ताओं के कनेक्शन काटे। इनमें ऐसे बकायादार शामिल हैं जिनके बिजली के बिल दो हजार रुपए से अधिक थे। बिजली कंपनी की विभिन्न टीमें दिन भर शहर में घूमती रहीं और बिल न जमा करने वाले 830 उपभोक्ताओं के घर-घर जाकर संपर्क किया। इसके साथ ही मोमिनपुरा, धर्मश्री आवासीय कॉलोनी से बिना किसी कनेक्शन के सीधे लाइन से चल रहे 17 हीटर जब्त किए। एई शुभम् त्यागी ने बताया कि कार्यपालन अभियंता ने तीन टीमों के साथ सुबह करीला सब स्टेशन का निरीक्षण किया तो वहां 11 केवी लाइन के हिसाब से लोड तो पर्याप्त था लेकिन खपत उतनी नहीं बताई जा रही थी। इसके बाद सब-स्टेशन के अंतर्गत आने वाले क्षेत्रों में जांच की तो मोमिनपुरा, धर्मश्री व सदर में 17 घरों में लोग सीधे लाइन से हीटर जलाते मिले। इनके हीटर जब्त किए गए। इसके साथ ही जांच के लिए आयुषी जैन व रोहित सोलंकी के नेतृत्व में दो टीम गठित की गई। बिजली कंपनी के एई ने बताया कि झील सफाई के लिए मोंगा बंधान पर चले रहे काम में भी चोरी की बिजली की इस्तेमाल किया जा रहा था। जिससे स्ट्रीट लाइट जलाई जा रही थी। मौके से बिजली केबल जब्त कर ठेकेदार अमित मोदी के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया गया है। मौके पर ठेकेदार ने कंपनी के अधिकारियों को बताया कि स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट के तहत अश्वथ इंफ्राटेक का काम देखते हैं। इस दौरान एसआई प्रदीप तिवारी, लाइनमैन शिवराज शाह, हरिओम शुक्ला, शिवप्रताप शर्मा, भरत नामदेव मौजूद रहे। इस संबंध में अश्वथ इंफ्राटेक के प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर शैलेष सिंह ने कहा कि अमित मोदी हमारे यहां ठेकेदार हैं। हमारा यहां तीन डीजी हैं जिनसे बिजली उपयोग की जाती है। कोई गलत काम हम नहीं करते हैं। ऑफिस में भी कनेक्शन है। बिजली चोरी के प्रकरण की जानकारी मुझे नहीं है।

