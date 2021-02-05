पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बस चालक की पिटाई का वीडियो वायरल:बस की टाइमिंग को लेकर विवाद, दो युवकों ने बस चालक को नीचे उतारकर सरेआम जमकर पीटा

सागरएक घंटा पहले
बस की टाइमिंग को लेकर दो युवकों ने बस चालक की जमकर पिटाई कर दी।
  • सोमवार दोपहर की घटना, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा वीडियो

दमोह में बस चालक को सरेआम शहर के बीच चौराहे पर दो युवकों ने जमकर पीटा। युवक जब बस चालक की पिटाई कर रहे थे, तब बस में लोग भी बैठे थे, लेकिन किसी ने चालक को बचाने की हिम्मत नहीं की। बताया जाता है कि दोनों में बस की टाइमिंग को लेकर विवाद हुआ था। मामला सोमवार दोपहर का है, लेकिन इसका वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। शिकायत पर कोतवाली पुलिस ने आरोपी दोनों युवकों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर आरोपियों तलाश शुरू कर दी है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक दमोह के राय चौराहा पर दोपहर करीब सवा दो बजे एक बस को रोककर दो युवकों ने बस चालक को नीचे उतारा। इसके बाद उसकी पिटाई शुरू कर दी। आरोपी ट्रांसपोर्टर बताए जा रहे हैं। इनके बीच विवाद स्टैंड से बसों के निकलने की टाइमिंग को लेकर बताया जा रहा है। बस चालक लल्टू अहिरवार ने बताया, वह दमोह से पन्ना जाने वाली बस चलाता है। सोमवार दोपहर जैसे ही वह राय चौराहा पहुंचा, तो वहां मौजूद गणेश दाहिया व सन उपाध्याय नामक युवकों ने बस रोककर नीचे उतरने को कहा। जब मैं नीचे आया, तो बस की टाइमिंग को लेकर दोनों गाली-गलौज करने लगे। मैंने मना किया, तो उन्होंने हमला कर दिया। मारपीट कर मौके से भाग गए।

घटना के बाद बस चालक ने सवारियों को वापस जाकर बस स्टैंड पर छोड़ा और कोतवाली थाने पहुंचकर आरोपी युवकों के खिलाफ शिकायत की। पुलिस ने शाम 7 बजे शिकायत दर्ज नहीं की। इसके बाद पुलिस ने दोनों आरोपी के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर जांच में लिया है। बस मालिक छोटे गर्ग ने बताया कि दोनों युवकों द्वारा हमेशा ही धौंस दिखाकर समय से पहले गाड़ियां निकलवाई जाती हैं।

