मेडिकल कॉलेज:कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज की हुई सर्जरी, डॉक्टरों ने आंत में गैंग्रीन का ऑपरेशन कर बचा ली जान

सागरएक घंटा पहले
मेडिकल कॉलेज के डॉक्टर कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज का इलाज करते हुए।
  • सीटी स्कैन करने पर मरीज को पेट में निकली थी गैंग्रीन इंफेक्शन की शिकायत

बुंदेलखंड मेडिकल कॉलेज में सर्जरी विभाग डॉक्टरों ने कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज के पेट की सर्जरी उसकी जान बचाई। डॉक्टरों ने मरीज की आंत में गैंग्रीन का सफल अॉपरेशन किया। इससे पहले गायनी विभाग के डॉक्टरों ने भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव गर्भवती महिला की सर्जरी कर सफल प्रसव कराने का कारनामा किया था।

सर्जरी विभाग के असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर डॉ. जितेंद्र दांगी ने बताया कि 30 अक्टूबर को मोहन अहिरवार नाम का मरीज कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिला था। मरीज को पेट में दर्द की शिकायत थी, जिसके चलते उसे बीएमसी के कोविड आईसीयू में रखा गया।

मरीज को देखने के लिए जब सर्जरी विभाग की टीम पहुंची तो उसका सीटी स्कैन कराया गया। जिसमें आंतों में गैंग्रीन की शिकायत सामने आई। इसके बाद डॉक्टरों की टीम ने आनन-फानन में मरीज का सफल ऑपरेशन किया और शुक्रवार को मरीज की कोविड रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आने के बाद उन्हें सर्जरी आईसीयू में शिफ्ट कर दिया गया है।

मरीज के ऑपरेशन के दौरान सर्जरी विभाग से डॉ. आशीष दुबे, डॉ. भीमबाला, निश्चेतना विभाग से डॉ. अमित जैन व नर्सिंग स्टाफ मौजूद था।

पेट में सबसे ज्यादा वायरस का लोड

डॉ. जितेंद्र दांगी ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि कोरोना वायरस से भले ही सबसे ज्यादा फेफड़े प्रभावित होते हैं। लेकिन वायरस का सबसे अधिक लोड पेट में पेलिटोरियल फ्लूड में होता है। जिसके कारण आंतों के ऑपरेशन में संक्रमित होने की अधिक संभावना थी, लेकिन डॉक्टरों पीपीई किट और पूरी सावधानी के साथ ऑपरेशन किया और मरीज की जान बचाई।

