71.97% मतदान:कोरोना का खौफ हारा, लोकतंत्र जीता ; पिछली बार की तुलना में 3.51% कम मतदान फिर भी 2614 वोट ज्यादा पड़े

सागर2 घंटे पहले
  • क्योंकि सुरखी विधानसभा क्षेत्र में दो साल में बढ़ गए 13041 नए मतदाता
  • 205810 में से 148116 मतदाताओं ने सरकार बनाने के लिए किया मतदान
  • मतदान करने में पुरुष आगे, 74.81% ने डाले वोट, महिला वोटिंग 68.59%

वर्ष-2018 के चुनाव में सुरखी में कुल 1 लाख 92 हजार 769 मतदाताओं में से 75.48% मतदाताओं ने वोट किया था। यानी 1 लाख 45 हजार 502 मतदाताओं ने वोट डाले थे। इस बार 2 लाख 5 हजार 810 में से 71.97% यानी 1 लाख 48 हजार 116 मतदाताओं ने वोट डाले।

प्रतिशत में भले ही पिछली बार की तुलना में 3.51 % मतदान कम हुआ हो, लेकिन वोट 2614 ज्यादा डले हैं। पिछली बार जहां कुल 87637 महिलाओं में से 73.21% यानी 64159 ने वोट डाला था। इस बार कुल 93 880 में से 68.59% यानी 64395 महिला मतदाताओं ने वोट डाला। यानी पिछली बार से 236 ज्यादा महिलाओं ने वोट डाले।

वहीं पिछली बार 1 लाख 5 हजार 135 पुरुष मतदाताओं में से 77.37% ने वोट डाले थे। जबकि इस बार 2378 ज्यादा पुरुष मतदाताओं ने वोट किए।

भाजपा से ज्यादा कांग्रेस ने की शिकायतें

ये थीं कांग्रेस की प्रमुख शिकायतें -

राहतगढ़ के मतदान केंद्र क्रमांक 47 और 48 में वार्ड मेंबर मतदाताओं को पैसे बांटने की शिकायत।

पोलिंग नंबर 26 और 38 के सीसीटीवी कैमरे बंद थे, जबकि ये संवेदनशील केंद्र थे

पोलिंग नंबर 177 ईवीएम में गड़बड़ी की शिकायत। {बरौदा के पोलिंग नंबर 257 और 258 में फर्जी मतदान की शिकायत थी।

भाजपा प्रत्याशी द्वारा जैसीनगर मतदान केंद्र में पीठासीन अधिकारी को फटकार लगाने और दवाब बनाने की शिकायत।

जलंधर में भाजपा प्रत्याशी के पुत्र द्वारा अनाधिकृत वाहन से मतदान केंद्र पर पहुंचने और मतदाताओं को प्रभावित करने की शिकायत।

पोलिंग नंबर 126 पर सरपंच द्वारा फर्जी मतदान कराने की शिकायत। {बिलहरा में बगैर वोटर आईडी देखे मतदान कराने की शिकायत कलेक्टर से की गई।

सीहोरा बस स्टैंड पर कमलनाथ के फर्जी पत्र के पर्चे बांटने को लेकर कलेक्टर से शिकायत।

ये थीं भाजपा की प्रमुख शिकायतें -

गुरैया, समनापुर, मूंडरा और बरखेड़ी में एसआई द्वारा कार्यकर्ताओं को परेशान करने की शिकायत।

दिव्यांग व बुजुर्गों के साथ घोषणा पत्र भरवाकर परिजनों को साथ न भेजने की शिकायत

पड़रई में मतदाता को बूथ में प्रवेश न देने की शिकायत।

