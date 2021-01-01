पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस आवासों के हैं ये हाल:राजघाट राेड के नए पुलिस आवासाें में दरारें, उखड़ने लगी सड़कें, ड्रेनेज सिस्टम भी फेल

सागर2 घंटे पहले
सागर | राजघाट राेड पर बने रहे पुलिस क्वार्टर बिल्डिंग से बहता गंदा पानी। दूसरे चित्र में बिल्डिंग की नींव के पास आई दरार। - Dainik Bhaskar
सागर | राजघाट राेड पर बने रहे पुलिस क्वार्टर बिल्डिंग से बहता गंदा पानी। दूसरे चित्र में बिल्डिंग की नींव के पास आई दरार।
  • मुख्यमंत्री पुलिस हाउसिंग प्राेजेक्ट के तहत 1 साल पहले ही बने 60 आवास

शहर और मकराेनिया में कराेड़ाें की लागत से बने पुलिस आवासाें के घटिया निर्माण की पाेल खुलने लगी है। राजघाट राेड पर बने साल भर पहले बने 60 आवासाें में दरारें आने लगी हैं। यहां ड्रेनेज सिस्टम फेल हाे गया और सड़क जगह-जगह उखड़ने लगी है।

यही हाल बटालियन में बने आवासाें का है। घटिया निर्माण काे लेकर पुलिस अधिकारियाें और मप्र पुलिस हाउसिंग बाेर्ड के बीच सांठगांठ का अंदेशा है। भाेपाल में बैठे पुलिस हाउसिंग बाेर्ड के जिम्मेदार अफसर खुद आय से अधिक संपत्ति के आराेपाें से घिरे हुए हैं। ऐसे में आवासाें की गुणवत्ता काे लेकर सवाल उठना लाजमी है।

साल 2020 में राजघाट राेड पर 12 आवास राजपत्रित अधिकारियाें और 48 आवास एसआई, एएसआई, आरक्षक व प्रधान आरक्षकाें के लिए बनाए गए थे। यहां लाेकेशन के आधार पर पुलिस परिवार आवासाें में शिफ्ट ताे हाे गए, लेकिन अब यहां ड्रेनेज सिस्टम और दीवाराें में दराराें के साथ सड़क उखड़ने से उन्हें चिंता हाेने लगी है। भास्कर ने आवासाें का जायजा लिया ताे दीवाराें पर कई जगह दरारें मिलीं। सीवर राेड पर बहता मिला। वहीं राेड उखड़ी मिली। इस मामले में पुलिस हाउसिंग के एसडीओ बात करने से ही बचते रहे।

बटालियन व पीटीएस में बने आवासाें का झड़ने लगा प्लास्टर, रहने वाले नहीं कर पा रहे विरोध

10 वीं बटालियन में कुछ साल पहले 150 आवास बनाए गए थे। ज्यादातर आवासाें का प्लास्टर झड़ने लगा है। पुलिस परिवार के हाेने के नाते इन आवासाें में रहने वाले लाेग खुलकर विराेध दर्ज नहीं करा पा रहे हैं। कमांडेंट आवासाें के घटिया निर्माण पर पर्दा डालने का प्रयास कर रही हैं। यहां फाेटाे खींचने की भी मनाही है। मकराेनिया के पुलिस ट्रेनिंग काॅलेज के पास बने आवासों के भी यही हाल हैं।

ईई बाेले- गारंटी पीरियड में हैं आवास, मेंटेनेंस करा देंगे, एसडीओ और इंजीनियर से बात करूंगा

पुलिस हाउसिंग बाेर्ड के ईई जर्नादन सिंह आवासाें के घटिया निर्माण पर पर्दा डालने की काेशिश में है। उनका तर्क है कि मुख्यमंत्री पुलिस हाउसिंग प्राेजेक्ट के तहत राजघाट राेड के पास बने आवास अभी गारंटी पीरियड में है। हम उनका मेंटेनेंस करा देंगे। मैं इस संबंध में एसडीओ व साइट इंजीनियर से बात करता हूं। उन्हाेंने कहा कि बटालियन में अलग याेजना से आवास बने थे।

