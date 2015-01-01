पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विश्वविद्यालय:कटऑफ जारी, दो काउंसिलिंग ऑनलाइन, सीटें बचीं तो तीसरी ऑफलाइन

सागरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यूजी और पीजी के कुल 50 पाठ्यक्रमों में मिलेगा प्रवेश
  • पहले राउंड में कल से शुरू हो सकते हैं पंजीयन

डॉ. हरीसिंह गौर विश्वविद्यालय के सत्र 2020-21 में दाखिले के लिए यूजी-पीजी की कटऑफ लिस्ट रविवार को जारी कर दी गई। स्नातक और स्नातकोत्तर में करीब 3400 सीटों पर दाखिला होना है। स्नातक के 14 और स्नातकोत्तर के 36 पाठ्यक्रमों के लिए कटऑफ जारी की गई है।

स्नातकोत्तर में 9 विषय ऐसे हैं, जिनमें निर्धारित सीट संख्या से कम फॉर्म आने के कारण उनके पेपर ही नहीं हुए थे। लिहाजा इनके लिए फॉर्म भरने वाले सभी विद्यार्थी काउंसलिंग के लिए पात्र होंगे। इसके अलावा 9 पाठ्यक्रम ऐसे भी हैं जहां कटऑफ बिल्कुल न्यूनतम रहा है। इनमें आरक्षित एवं अनारक्षित सभी वर्ग के लिए कटऑफ 40 रखा गया है।

इस प्रकार देखा जाए तो पीजी के आधे पाठ्यक्रमों में एडमिशन के लिए कोई जद्दोजहद नहीं है। इस बीच विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन ने विद्यार्थियों की ऑफलाइन मोड से ही काउंसलिंग कराने की मांग आधी ही मानी है।विद्यार्थी जहां शुरुआत से ही ऑफलाइन काउंसिलिंग कराने की मांग कर रहे थे, वहीं विवि प्रशासन ने साफ कर दिया है कि शुरुआती दो चरण की काउंसलिंग ऑनलाइन ही होगी।

जबकि तीसरे चरण की काउंसलिंग ऑफलाइन कराई जाएगी। लगभग सभी पाठ्यक्रमों में इस बार कट ऑफ कम ही रखी गई है। दूसरे चरण की काउंसिलिंग होगी तो उसकी कटऑफ और भी नीचे जाएगी। जाहिर यदि स्थानीय विद्यार्थियों की किस्मत ने साथ दिया और कुछ सीटें बच गई तो ही उन्हें इस ऑफलाइन काउंसिलिंग का कुछ लाभ मिल पाएगा।

स्नातक में दाखिले के लिए यह है कटऑफ
स्नातकोत्तर में दाखिले के लिए यह है कटऑफ
नोट : एमकॉम, हिंदी, पत्रकारिता, बायो-टेक्नोलॉजी, क्रिमिनोलॉजी एमए, समाज शास्त्र, प्राचीन भारतीय इतिहास, मनोविज्ञान एवं म्यूजिक एमए में सभी कैटेगरी में कटऑफ
40-40 ही रखी गई है।

