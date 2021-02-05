पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Cyclone Made From Western Rajasthan To Central Madhya Pradesh, Heavy Hail Accompanied By Rain In Many Villages Of Sagar

वेस्टर्न डिस्टर्बेंस से गिरे ओले:वेस्टर्न राजस्थान से सेंट्रल मप्र तक बना साइक्लोन, सागर के कई गांवों में बारिश के साथ हुई जोरदार ओलावृष्टि

31 मिनट पहले
मंगलवार सुबह शहर में तेज बारिश के साथ ओले भी गिरे।
  • समुद्र सतह से 0.9 किमी ऊपर बना चक्रवाती वृत, इससे अगले तीन दिन बारिश के आसार
  • मंगलवार सुबह 8:30 से 11:30 तक जिले में 2 मिलीमीटर बारिश रिकॉर्ड

मंगलवार सुबह जिले में कई जगह गरज, चमक के साथ तेज बारिश व ओले गिरे। सुबह 6:15 से मौसम में बदलाव शुरू हुआ। सुबह 8:30 बजे अचानक तेज बारिश होने लगी। इस दौरान शाहगढ़, केसली, देवरी, सहजपुर, महाराजपुर समेत अन्य गांवों में करीब 10 से 15 मिनट तक ओले भी गिरे। मौसम विशेषज्ञ इसका कारण पश्चिमी विक्षोभ बता रहे हैं। अगले तीन दिनों तक जिले में इसी तरह मौसम रहने का अनुमान जताया गया है। मंगलवार सुबह से करीब 3 घंटे में जिले में 2 मिलीमीटर बारिश दर्ज की गई। यह बारिश फली वाली फसलों के फायदेमंद हैं, लेकिन ओलावृष्टि से फूल वाली फसलों के लिए आंशिक नुकसान की संभावना है।

0.9 किमी ऊपर बनी चक्रवाती लाइन

मौसम विशेषज्ञ संजय बांगड़े ने बताया, भू-मध्य सागर, अंध महासागर की ओर से उठा चक्रवात पाकिस्तान के रास्ते पश्चिमी राजस्थान तक आया। वहां से इस साइक्लोन ने सेंट्रल मप्र व मध्य महाराष्ट्र तक पूरा चक्रवाती वृत बनाया है, जो समुद्री सतह से 0.9 किलोमीटर ऊपर है। यह अगले दो से तीन दिन तक जारी रहने का अनुमान है। इससे मध्य मप्र के साथ-साथ पूर्व व पश्चिमी मप्र के जिलों में भी गरज-चमक के साथ बारिश व ओले गिरने की संभावना अगले दो-तीन दिन है।

फरवरी माह में हर साल हो रही बारिश

पिछले वर्ष सिर्फ हल्की बूंदाबांदी हुई थी। वर्ष 2019 में 7 फरवरी को 1.1 मिमी, 15 फरवरी को 1.2, 2018 में 12 फरवरी को 15.7, 13 फरवरी को 0.4 मिमी, 2017 में 12 फरवरी को 12.2 मिमी, 2016 में 16 फरवरी को 0.4, 2015 में 9 फरवरी को 3.4 मिमी और 2014 में 14 फरवरी को 6.4, 16 फरवरी को 1.0, 22 फरवरी को 3.4, 23 फरवरी 12.0, 26 फरवरी को 11.7 व 27 फरवरी को 25.3 एमएम बारिश दर्ज की गई थी।

फरवरी में आते हैं औसतन 6 से 7 डिस्टर्बेंस

मौसम विशेषज्ञ संजय बांगड़े ने बताया, फरवरी माह में हर साल औसतन 6 से 7 डिस्टर्बेंस आते हैं। फरवरी में 10 से 17 तारीख के सप्ताह में पिछले 5 वर्षों से लगातार बारिश दर्ज की जा रही है। मंगलवार को हुई बारिश व ओलावृष्टि से अधिकतम व न्यूनतम तापमान प्रभावित नहीं हुआ है। बुधवार से तापमान में गिरावट के आसार हैं, लेकिन यदि आसमान पर बादलों का जमावड़ा बना रहा, तो दिन और रात के तापमान में इजाफा होने की संभावना है।

बारिश से फायदा, ओलों से आंशिक नुकसान

कृषि विज्ञान केन्द्र के कृषि वैज्ञानिक डॉ. केएस यादव ने बताया, फसलों के लिए यह बारिश अमृत के समान है। ओलावृष्टि से आंशिक नुकसान की संभावना है। जिन फसलों में फलियां, बालियां और घेंटियां आ गई हैं। उन फसलों की ग्रोथ इस बारिश से तेज हो जाएगी। जिन फसलों में अभी फूल आए हैं। इनमें खासकर सब्जियां, मसूर और चना की शामिल हैं।

