पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौसम:दिन और रात का पारा बढ़ा लेकिन ठिठुरन बरकरार

सागर11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अरब सागर और बंगाल की खाड़ी के आसपास बन रहे कम दबाव के क्षेत्र के कारण अगले 24 घंटों के दौरान शहर के तापमान में गिरावट दर्ज की जा सकती है। हालांकि बीते 24 घंटों में दिन और रात के तापमान में वृद्धि दर्ज की गई है। इसके बाद भी सुबह और रात के वक्त ठिठुरन कम नहीं हुई है।

सोमवार को अधिकतम तापमान में 1.4 डिग्री तथा न्यूनतम तापमान में 3 डिग्री का इजाफा हुआ है। मौसम विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार अगले 24 घंटों में शहर के तापमान में गिरावट आ सकती है। न्यूनतम तापमान 2 डिग्री तक गिरने के आसार हैं। इसकी वजह नजदीकी राज्य छत्तीसगढ़ में बारिश और उत्तरवर्ती राज्यों में बर्फबारी होने की संभावना है।

मौसम विभाग के अनुसार सोमवार को अधिकतम तापमान 27.0 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। यह सामान्य रहा। जबकि न्यूनतम तापमान 13.9 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। यह सामान्य से 1 डिग्री कम था। इससे एक दिन पहले रविवार को अधिकतम तापमान 25.6 डिग्री तथा न्यूनतम तापमान 11.0 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया था।

ऐसी रही तापमान की चाल
सुबह 5.30 बजे 15.6
सुबह 8.30 बजे 18.8
सुबह 11.30 बजे 24.6
दोपहर 2.30 बजे 26.2
शाम 5.30 बजे 21.6

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरांची में 90 लाख की कार में कचरा ढो रहा युवक, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो भी पोस्ट किए - रांची - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें