पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

शहर के प्रतिष्ठित व्यवसायी की मौत:भोपाल के चिरायु अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान मौत ; कोरोना से संक्रमित थे

सागर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोरोना पॉजिटिव शहर के प्रतिष्ठित व्यवसायी की मंगलवार को भोपाल के चिरायु अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई। इसके साथ ही जिले में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की मौत का आंकड़ा 125 पर पहुंच गया है।

सूत्रों के अनुसार सनराइज टाउन निवासी 72 वर्षीय व्यवसायी की तबीयत 26 अक्टूबर को बिगड़ी थी। परिजन उन्हें इलाज के लिए भोपाल ले गए थे। यहां डॉक्टरों ने उनके स्वाब का सैंपल लेकर जांच के लिए भेजा था। उनकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने के बाद से उन्हें आईसीयू में भर्ती कर इलाज किया जा रहा था।

मंगलवार को दोपहर करीब 2.30 बजे उनकी मौत हो गई। कोरोना को हराने के लिए अब हम सभी को मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंस का ख्याल रखना होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें